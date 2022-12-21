PM Modi and Kharge share millet lunch after Congress chiefs dog-and-mouse | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a lunch with Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and other MPs on Tuesday where millet dishes were served.

As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millet, we attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from all parties, Modi tweeted while sharing some photos from the lunch.

Interestingly, the luncheon took place after Rajya Sabha power and opposition members quarreled earlier in the day over some remarks made by Kharge at Alwar in Rajasthan, Treasury bench members him asking for an apology for the “untoward” comments.

At a rally on Monday, Kharge claimed that while Congress stood up for the country and helped achieve independence after its leaders made supreme sacrifices, ‘not even a BJP dog was lost’ to the country .

He had also alleged that the BJP government “talks like a lion but acts like a mouse” because it does not blame China for incursions along the border and shuns a debate on the question in Parliament.

Meanwhile, addressing BJP lawmakers at the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Modi asked his party colleagues to mark 2023 as the year of millet.

Modi focused on popularizing the use of grain, highlighting its health benefits and how beneficial it will be for farmers as well.

According to a party official, all MPs have been asked to make a millet calendar for next year to popularize its use. The Prime Minister also urged lawmakers to guarantee sporting events in their respective constituencies. He notably spoke of the need to promote Kabbadi.