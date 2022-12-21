IRS Didn’t Audit Donald Trump During His Presidency, House Report Says : NPR





The House Ways and Means Committee met on Tuesday to decide whether to release a report on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. J. Scott Applewhite/AP .

The Internal Revenue Service did not audit former President Donald Trump in the first two years of his presidency, a Democratic-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee’s investigation found that only one audit was initiated while Trump was in office and no audits were conducted.

The findings were announced after the House Ways and Means Committee voted earlier Tuesday to release a report relating to Trump’s tax returns. The report covers the former president’s 2015 to 2020 tax returns.

“The committee expected these mandatory audits to be conducted promptly and in accordance with IRS policies,” committee chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement. “However, our review revealed that under the previous administration the program was inactive. We now know that the first mandatory audit was opened two years into his presidency. On the same day, this committee asked for his feedback. ”

In a party-split vote, Democrats on the panel voted in favor of the release while Republicans voted against the measure.

Whether or not to release the former president’s tax records has become a point of contention, with Republicans saying it would set a dangerous precedent.

Democrats on the panel had argued that the president’s tax returns were necessary for the panel to assess the IRS’ presidential audit program. In response, Trump filed an emergency request on October 31 to block the publication. But the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to block the committee’s request, clearing the way for the records to be released.

“We expected the IRS to expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation, but we found no evidence of this,” Neal said. “This is a major failure of the IRS under the previous administration, and certainly not what we were hoping to find.”

The Democrats’ legal fight over Trump’s tax returns has been going on for more than three years, starting in 2019.

Neal had requested the turnover from the IRS for President Trump’s 2013-2018 tax returns, but was denied by the Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS. The department said the request was not supported by a legitimate legislative purpose, NPR previously reported, and was “pretty.”

Brady asked Democrats on the committee to reconsider before the issue comes to a vote.

“We urge Democrats to back down while they still can. If they release tax returns today, it will be a stain on this committee,” Brady told reporters.

Brady also said releasing the returns would unleash a new weapon for partisan politicians to use the tax returns against the opposition.

“The Ways and Means Democrats are unleashing a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond President Trump and puts the privacy of every American at risk,” Brady said in a statement last week. “Going forward, congressional supporters have almost unlimited power to target political enemies by obtaining and publicizing their private tax returns to embarrass and destroy them.”

Brady added that the disclosure of confidential records would not be limited to public officials, but potentially to private citizens, businesses, labor leaders and even Supreme Court justices.

Neal said, after the vote, “It wasn’t about being punitive, it wasn’t about being malicious.”

NPR’s Halimah Abdullah contributed to this report.

