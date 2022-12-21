The Black Sea Grains Deal: A Shine of Light Amid the Darkness of War

I suspect there aren’t too many domestic readers tuned in to watch the TRT World Forum last weekend. Hosted in Istanbul and sponsored by the state broadcaster and the government of Turkey, it brought together 100 speakers from 40 countries and the forum discussed food safety, technology, security issues, potential collaborations and a host of other topics.

So far so worthy, but not so different from the multitude of other international conferences, public and private, which abound, seriously discussing global issues.

However, this year, the TRT Global Forum has carried an accolade that elevates it to a higher level than just serious discussion and the art of state promotion.

And it is that Turkiye and this conference have been able to promote a real achievement that has made a real difference in the lives of millions of people across the planet. This achievement is the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the one and only ray of light amid the darkness of war on the European continent.

The keynote speaker at the conference was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the platform also included senior Russian officials. And President Recep Erdogan of Turkey can rightly claim the title of a world leader who has relentlessly pursued the path of peace and mediation in this conflict.

The unprecedented agreement to resume Ukrainian grain exports amid the ongoing war is a beacon of hope in a world that desperately needs it, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during his the signing of the agreement in July in Istanbul.

It was a UN plan, but it was made possible by Turkiye’s position as an honest broker between the two warring parties. It allows the free movement of Russian foodstuffs and fertilizers, as well as Ukrainian cereals, on world markets.

As a result, the global food crisis has so far avoided following the same path as the global gas crisis. In the absence of the Black Sea Agreement, the inevitable result for us would have been the inconvenience of an acute shortage of fertilizers in local garden centers and, more seriously, further increases in agricultural and food costs, but for Africa, it could have heralded mass starvation across the continent, with country after country unable to afford subsistence food imports.

Instead of this chaos, order is now established in Istanbul of a flow of food trade, controlled by the offices of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which monitors the implementation of the agreement.

Within the JCC, Russian and Ukrainian officials are working side-by-side with their Turkish and UN counterparts to ensure cargo ships safely cross the Bosphorus Strait to the Sea of ​​Marmara and international waters.

At the end of last month and against the expectations of many cynical commentators, the deal was extended for another 120 days and thus a new global food apocalypse was averted.

The initiative for the safe transport of agricultural products through the Black Sea has been extended for another 120 days, confirmed Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure.

This decision has just been taken in Istanbul. The UN and Turkey remain the guarantors of the initiative, he added.

Since the agreement entered into force, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries around the world, Kubrakov said. It is a significant sum, but not sufficient. The world market cannot replace Ukrainian agricultural products in the near future.

At the same time, it is possible to increase the amount of our food for the world, he added. Cereal prices fell after the extension of the agreement. Benchmark wheat futures traded in Chicago fell 2% to $8 a bushel while corn fell 1% to $6.59 a bushel.

Meanwhile, the war continues and the death rate on both sides is now in the tens of thousands, Ukraine’s infrastructure is totally weakened and the Russian military has been exposed like a decrepit paper tiger.

There is still no end to this disaster in sight. But all wars end in negotiations and this one will be no different. However, at present, there seems to be little strategic imperative invested in peacemaking by any of the world powers.

While people across Europe are shaking in their homes, unable to afford exorbitant fuel costs, we must be under no illusions that there are, as Stanley Baldwin once said , hard-faced men who did very well in the war.

And so it is against this bleak background that the Black Sea Grains Agreement is to be welcomed and those who made it possible are fully entitled to their moment of congratulations at the TRT World Forum.

We are all indebted to them and the fact that the Western media are so busy covering the war that they seem to have little time to reflect on the prospects for peace in no way diminishes the importance of what has been achieved and what ‘finally was this patient successful negotiation could lead to.

Istanbul straddles the border between Europe and Asia, representing the boundary between the Western and Islamic worlds.

But at this Christmas time, a predominantly Muslim state also represents the dividing line between the grim reality of war and the flickering hopes of peace.