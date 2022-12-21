Politics
The public did not move, it is now the turn of the price of Iriana Joko Widodo’s sandals in the aisle to be in the spotlight
It seems the audience was unable to get past the clamor of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono’s wedding ceremony, including the question of sandal mark used by Capital, Iriana Joko Widodo.
When other family members wore slippers at the Kaesang reception in Solo, Iriana Joko Widodo preferred to wear simple sandals with about 5 centimeter heels.
Not just any brand Luxury Sandals Iriana Joko Widodo This is the release of a well-known brand Hermes the price of course quite fantastic.
The black Hermès sandals owned by Iriana Joko Widodo were likely chosen because the color matched the dress when the outfit was worn that night.
Quoting the official Hermès website, the sandals used by Iriana are of the Hermes Oasis Sandal category, made of goatskin. These sandals are priced at $750 or the equivalent of Rp. 11.7 million, but the prices tend to fluctuate, aka up and down depending on the value of the Rupee to Dollar exchange rate. ‘foreigner.
Interestingly, these sandals aren’t Iriana’s first time wearing them. It is known to have been used many times in important events, including the commemoration of the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia some time ago.
These sandals were also used by Iriana when she accompanied President Jokowi on his visit to Cambodia to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits.
In your opinion, despite the simple shape, the brand and model of shoes worn by Iriana Jokowi are elegant and fit the feet of the First Lady, right?
