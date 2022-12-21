The January 6 committee wants Donald Trump to be charged with ‘insurrection’. It could cost him more than his candidacy for the 2024 elections





For 18 months, nine members of the US Congress have been tasked with investigating those responsible for the deadly January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

After interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses, reviewing thousands of hours of video footage and reviewing countless documents, they have come to their collective conclusion: Donald Trump should be prosecuted.

The former US president was not in Congress the day he was attacked.

Instead, according to the House Select Committee, he was parked for hours in a White House dining room, watching the shocking scenes unfold on cable television.

But, according to the committee, he is ultimately responsible and should face decades in prison for his alleged role.

The committee recommended charges against Trump for “aiding or comforting” insurgents. (AP: Julio Cortez)

After nine high-profile public hearings, this week the panel met for the final time in Washington DC, seeking, in the words of committee chairman Bennie Thompson, one thing: “accountability.”

He urged the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue four criminal charges against Trump: obstruction of official process; conspiracy to defraud the US government; conspiracy to make a false statement; and “incite”, “aid” or “help” an insurrection.

The first three were well reported before the hearing and widely reported by US media.

But the push to accuse the former president of insurrection may prove most consequential.

Historic accusation could be Trump’s undoing

The US constitution prohibits people from holding public office if they have ever been involved in an attempted insurrection after taking an oath to abide by it.

Donald Trump took such an oath when he became president in 2017.

If the DOJ and it remains a big if follow the committee’s lead and charge the former president with insurrection, a conviction could end his bid to return to office in 2024.

Trump’s four years in the White House were marred by controversy as he repeatedly pushed the limits of his powers.

And the committee was unequivocal in its message: the then-president’s actions on January 6, as his supporters stormed the seat of the US government, should prevent him from wielding power again.

“No man who behaves in this way at this time can ever again hold a position of authority in our country,” committee deputy chair Liz Cheney said at yesterday’s hearing.

“He is unfit for any function.”

The US President and Congress are often at odds, by design.

Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Harry Truman have all testified before congressional committees.

Three presidents have been formally impeached by Congress, including Trump twice.

But the 45th president made history by being the first to be fired for criminal charges by a congressional committee.

And its fate now rests with another powerful American institution.

The next step for the DOJ

The Jan. 6 committee may have urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Donald Trump, but the department is under no obligation to follow that advice.

He simultaneously investigated the Capitol riot and various attempts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, already successfully prosecuting several people directly involved.

But the committee’s work has been tireless, and its investigators may well have gathered new evidence, beyond what the DOJ already knows.

In June, the DOJ requested full transcripts of testimony heard by the panel, but Chairman Bennie Thompson said they would be released in “due time”.

“We’re not going to stop what we’re doing to share the information we’ve gotten so far with the Justice Department,” he said.

That moment has now arrived.

This week, the committee will release its eight-chapter final report.

It plans to release the bulk of its non-sensitive records by the end of the year.

And the panel pledged to do what it can to help the DOJ, encouraging the department to unleash its full arsenal in the pursuit of justice.

While congressional committees have extraordinary powers and can issue subpoenas, they cannot enforce them.

The DOJ can do both and more, but likely wants an airtight brief before moving on to a former president, who has already announced his third candidacy for the job.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue criminal charges against Trump rests with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It will be up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide whether to press charges against Donald Trump. (Reuters: Jim Bourg)

He is walking a precarious tightrope and has tried to protect the department he heads, and arguably himself, from appearing politically motivated by appointing a special counsel, the veteran public corruption and war crimes prosecutor, Jack Smith, to lead the Trump investigations.

But if Trump is indicted next year, as many predict, that decision is unlikely to deter his rusty supporters from accusing the DOJ of interfering with the political process.

And if federal prosecutors were to lose, their efforts could be portrayed by some as an attempt to overthrow American democracy.

Meanwhile, if the DOJ takes no action at all, Trump’s critics could accuse Garland of kowtowing to the former president.

Was the January 6 committee a success?

The January 6 committee had a dual purpose throughout its investigation.

He methodically put together a legal case against Donald Trump, which has now been turned over to the DOJ.

The final details will be revealed tomorrow, but judging by the nine hearings and the over 100-page summary, the final report will be a dense legal brief.

Perhaps more importantly, however, the panel made its case directly to the American people.

The deft public hearings weaved in recorded and in-person testimony, evocative new video from the day of the attack and mountains of documentary evidence to point the finger at Trump.

And that seems to have had an impact.

The former president still has a grip on his die-hard supporters, with many of his red hat cronies still going to MAGA rallies and even willing to shell out cash for his new NFT cards.

But the Republican Party has historically underperformed in recent midterm elections despite predictions of a red wave, with many candidates hand-picked by Trump failing to win key contests.

Donald Trump will be banking on the support of his loyal supporters, but polls suggest their numbers are falling. (Reuters: Jonathan Ernst)

And his support within the wider party and the general populace appears to be waning, with even some influential conservative media turning away.

Florida Governor Ron De Santis, who is widely considered Trump’s biggest contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has beaten him in recent polls.

Amid several legal cases, including Trump’s hoarding of confidential documents at his Florida resort and attempts to bully Georgia officials into finding him additional votes, it’s hard to disentangle what’s impacting on its popularity.

But the January 6 Committee’s ability to attract media attention over the past year as it continued to pursue its case, often in prime time, may well have hurt its cause.

Trump has remained defiant and railed against the committee, most publicly via his social media site Truth Social, where he continues to peddle his false claim that the 2020 election was “rigged”.

“It strengthens me,” he wrote yesterday.

“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

But one of the most startling snippets of testimony released during the committee’s final hearing was a conversation recounted by former senior Trump adviser Hope Hicks.

Hope Hicks, a former senior adviser to Trump, told the committee that she warned the president that he was tarnishing his legacy. (AP: Jacquelyn Martin)

She remembers telling the then-president, as his supporters engulfed the Capitol building, that she feared he was tarnishing his legacy by promoting the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Her response, she said, was, “No one will care about my inheritance if I lose. So it won’t matter. The only thing that matters is winning.”

Well, he didn’t win in 2018, 2020 or 2022 and now his legacy and his freedom are at stake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-21/donald-trump-january-6-committee/101788796

