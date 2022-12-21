As the former PM makes 750,000 in just three speeches since being ousted from Number 10, his constituents feel let down

Residents of Boris Johnson’s seat say they feel let down by their part-time MP, with the ousted Prime Minister appearing largely absent since leaving office.

A Conservative voter said Signing time that Mr Johnson had been absent longer than controversial Matt Hancocks i am a celebrity appearance in Australia.

It follows anger after Mr Johnson wrote in Spectator magazine last week that he was on a career hiatus despite remaining an MP for a seat of over 110,000.

After being stripped as Prime Minister in September, Uxbridge MP Boris Johnson declared 754,652.21 in income for just three speeches, including in India and the United States.

The high-paying gigs breach revolving door regulator Acoba’s instructions that he must not work for the Harry Walker agency for at least three months after leaving, a cooling-off period meant to avoid conflicts of interest .

It is not the first time. In 2018, the Daily mail reported that Boris Johnson broke the cabinet code twice with his 250,000 chickens fed a year Telegraph columnist role. The code prohibits former Cabinet ministers from starting new roles within the first three months of leaving office. Mr. Johnson again failed to consult Acoba before accepting the appointment.

Mr Johnson has also been on holiday for at least four weeks since August. That month he spent a week in a five-star eco-hotel in Slovenia, where high-season rooms cost around £600 a night, the Guardian reported.

He then spent a week in Greece, on the island of Euboea, and in the coastal town of Nea Makri on the mainland near his father’s villa.

Then in October, Mr Johnson flew to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, to stay at the luxury Casa de Campo golf resort. A four-bedroom villa for one night there can cost £2,500, more than the average UK median monthly wage.

Jon Blower, a Tory voting DJ and business owner in Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, said Signing time the disgraced ex-Prime Minister kept a low profile.

He is a braver man than me, in the resistance. I search all the local Facebook groups. People turned against him. They’ve had enough. It’s a strong Conservative seat but if it stays that way, I don’t know.

He added: I always voted Conservative, I was a huge Boris fan. I went on television several times to defend him. I had a huge row with a Labor fan over 5 Live support his corner. During the Covid, he couldn’t do much more, but would I vote for him again as an MP? I am still undecided.

The local entrepreneur said Mr Johnson’s comments about the hiatus angered residents: Last week when he said he was on a career break – I think, man, you’re still supposed to s take care of my hometown.

There was all this anger towards Matt Hancock. But Boris has been on vacation for a month. Hancock probably had a 100 times the party compared to what Boris did lying on the beach in the Caribbean. It’s frustrating to have him as a local MP, he added.

Mr Johnson has voted in Parliament only once since his ousting in September. The last visit to his constituency website was in August when he visited the beleaguered Hillingdon Hospital, which recently failed two Care Quality Commission inspections.

He lives in central London. I think he’s been to Uxbridge several times since he’s been an MP. It’s a complete security operation when he’s here. MI5, shooters on the roofs, the whole road is blocked, with a motorcade. This is inconvenient for a local voter who needs help with housing or moving, added Jon Blower.

While he is unlikely to vote Labour, he may not vote at all next time around.

Mr Johnson was also said to have been completely absent in a recent row when the Conservative council tried to close council-run nurseries without a full vote.

A local parent who was involved in the successful campaign to save nurseries, Orest Bakhovski, said: On the contrary, he spent less time writing complacent articles and more time responding to the needs of his constituents.

And new Uxbridge and South Ruislip Labor candidate Danny Beales said Signing time: As Boris Johnson cruises around the world, earning millions, local residents worry about the heating going on, whether they can afford the weekly shop and whether they’ll ever get their appointment at the hospital.

The people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip deserve a full-time MP, and they are currently failing. If Boris Johnson isn’t ready to be a civil servant, he should steer clear of someone who is. Another local Labor activist, Connor Liberty, added: Photo opportunities are not representation, and voters are tired of being used as a platform for a careerist.

Several local sources have claimed that Mr Johnson does not appear to be organizing constituency surgeries like other MPs.

Active local resident Emma Hewlett said Signing time: I think he comes to visit to open a new shop, [but] he doesn’t come as often as people would like.

A spokesperson for Acoba would not comment further on Boris Johnson breaking revolving door rules by waiting three months before starting work with Harry Walker Agency LLC.

However, on its website, Acoba said: The letter containing the review of the committees and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in September 2022; and the nomination was taken in December 2022 – implicitly confirming he broke the rules.

In 2018 Acoba called it “unacceptable” that the rules were not followed by Mr Johnson in accepting post-term jobs. They added: The rules make it clear that retroactive claims will not normally be accepted. The Committee must be free to offer the most appropriate advice in any situation without it appearing constrained by an appointment already announced, or a person who has already signed a contract or taken up a position. The Committee therefore makes its concerns public when applications are received retrospectively, as it did in this case.

There is unlikely to be any punishment on this occasion as Acoba is powerless.

Mr Johnson did not respond to a request for comment on whether he ignored his constituents or his operations.

