Pakistan uproar over Imran Khan’s ‘sex calls’ with women, party says ‘untrue’





In the clip that has gone viral, Imran can be heard making lewd and lewd remarks to a woman. The audio shows the woman with whom Imran Khan has an intimate conversation. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (picture file)

Pakistan Its former Prime Minister Imran Khan After the alleged ‘sex call’ with two women went viral on social media, a new outcry has started in Pakistan. After the clip went viral, Imran Khan was trolled on social media. Some question their Islamic values ​​and some say the clip is a plot to frame Imran Khan. Now Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf statement has come out on this whole issue.

Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Dr Arslan Khalid said the clip was completely fake and anyone’s voice could be changed using the app. This is an assassination attempt on Imran Khan’s character. Khalid, who served as a focal point (digital media) under Imran Khan’s regime, said the PTI president’s political opponents could not think beyond creating fake audio and video.

This audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel and the clip is still available on the channel. Although he also stated this, no forensic examination of these viral clips has been carried out.

Leaked clip features profanity and obscene dialogue

In the clip that has gone viral, Imran can be heard making lewd and lewd remarks to a woman. The woman with whom Imran Khan has an intimate conversation in the audio is a minister from his own party, the PTI. This audio is said to be obsolete.

During the second recording, Imran Khan asks a woman to come back to him, to which the woman says she cannot come. Woman says what have you done to me? I can’t come Imran Khan said about it my family and kids are coming. The program needs to be modified.

