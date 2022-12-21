Trump News Today: House votes to free Donald Trump’s taxes as ex-president calls Elon Musk a hero





January 6 panel chair says Trump broke US election faith in last session

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The former president has long tried to prevent the disclosure of the statements, fighting the demand for his records all the way to the Supreme Court.

It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with only two weeks until Republicans officially take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to release the new information they have gleaned.

The vote comes a day after the Jan. 6 select committee decided to refer Mr. Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the U.S. criminal code.

Mr. Trump pushed back on Monday’s vote to refer the findings of the Capitol’s riot committee to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

He claims that because he was impeached for his role in instigating the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress, he can no longer be prosecuted for it. Mr. Smith also oversees the investigation of the classified Mar-a-Lago documents.

HighlightsView latest update 1671603356January 6 committee is already cooperating with the Ministry of Justice

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee reportedly cooperated extensively with the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election.

This includes providing documents and data relating to Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff and the conservative law professor who lobbied for the plan.

According to Punchbowl News, the panel began forwarding documents to the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee investigations into Mr. Trump’s conduct.

Specifically, the committee allegedly provided Mr. Smith’s office with documents and transcripts relating to Mark Meadows, who served as Mr. Trump’s last White House chief of staff from April 2020 until his term ended in January. 2021.

Andrew Feinberg has more.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 December 2022 06:15

1671601500Schumer reveals why he thinks Pelosi was able to handle Trump

The Senate Majority Leader credited the House Speakers’ motherhood with allowing him to deal with the former president, as the two Democrats sat down for their first-ever joint interview.

Oliver O’Connell21 December 2022 05:45

1671597937Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a hero

Donald Trump has called Elon Musk a hero for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden and claims the Twitter CEO wants to quit the social media platform.

The former president said in a new interview that he believes the billionaire deliberately lost a poll on his future on Twitter because he no longer wanted to deal with his $44 billion buyout.

I think he wants to quit, I think that’s a good way to quit, you know just lose in a poll and say I’m out of here, Trump told Extreme cable network’s Chanel Rion right One America News.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 December 2022 04:45

1671592500Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert shoot each other during House Speaker Race

The former close allies who infamously joined forces to heckle President Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address as he spoke about the need to provide health care to sick and dying veterans have come to the hands Monday on the future of the role of Speaker of the House.

Rachel Sharp reports on all the high school drama.

Oliver O’Connell21 December 2022 03:15

1671588564Trump calls Musk a hero and says he held a poll on his resignation as CEO of Twitter because he wants out

The former president said in a new interview that he believes the billionaire deliberately lost a poll on his future on Twitter because he no longer wanted to deal with his $44 billion buyout.

I think he wants to quit, I think that’s a good way to quit, you know just lose in a poll and say I’m out of here, Trump told Extreme cable network’s Chanel Rion right One America News.

And on Tuesday evening, Mr. Musk said he would eventually leave the post.

I will step down as CEO as soon as I find someone stupid enough to take the job! After that, I’ll just lead the software and server teams, he tweeted.

Graeme Massie has the whole story.

Josh Marcus21 December 2022 02:09

1671587100GOP muted response to Trump’s criminal dismissal

The Republican Party quickly and vigorously rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer.

Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing at least for the moment after the House committee on Jan. 6 voted to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against him. Leading Republicans largely avoided the historic criminal dismissal on Monday, while others insisted on weighing in by offering muted defenses or none at all.

Oliver O’Connell21 December 2022 01:45

1671586197House votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal battles

The Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee agreed 24 to 16, along partisan lines, to share the results with the public.

Although large parts of Mr. Trump’s tax returns have been reported by the press and scrutinized by investigators in places like New York, the release still marks a major political blow for Mr. Trump, who has sought to prevent the Congress to access his taxes.

More details in our full story.

Josh Marcus21 December 2022 01:29

1671581700Ethics review requested for McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. a month-long deadlock on their testimony.

Oliver O’Connell21 December 2022 00:15

1671578132January 6 charges against Trump would be woefully divisive, says Pence

I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude, the very idea of ​​indicting a former President of the United States, former Vice President Mike Pence said. I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us healed.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 23:15

1671574532What do we already know about the content of the January 6 committee report?

After 18 months of investigations, hundreds of witness interviews and nine successful public hearings, the House of Representatives Select Committee on January 6 has released the first summary of what promises to be an eight-chapter report. on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the ensuing riot attack on the Capitol.

On Monday, the panel voted unanimously to approve the full report to be released on Wednesday, along with the majority of the evidence it has gathered since its investigation began in July 2021.

Here’s what we know from the summary, released on Monday:

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 22:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-tax-returns-jan-6-hearings-b2249075.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos