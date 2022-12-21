India must reorient its China policy: The Tribune India

Abhijit Bhattacharya

Author and columnist

The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, sincerely tried to maintain good relations with Chinese leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai, individually as well as institutionally. However, he misread the situation and died broken and distraught after the Himalayan blunder. Even 58 years after his death, Nehru is blamed for the ills plaguing Indo-Chinese relations.

To some extent, criticism of Nehru’s failed China policy is justified because he “trusted too much” in the Dragon even when unfavorable and contradictory signs emerged from the Chinese invasion of October 1950 and of the forced occupation of independent Tibet.

Naturally, India’s wounded psyche was slow to recover from the humiliation and ignominy of the 1962 war. So a long interlude of inactivity was inevitable as the Delhi-Beijing bilateral bogged down. . Nevertheless, when relations thawed and bilateral trade began at the turn of the 20th century, the very first year (1999-2000) saw Chinese exports worth $1.282 billion to India and 539 $.04 million of imports from India. New Delhi’s recurring negative trade balance had begun. The inaugural year’s trade deficit of $743.85 million boded ill for India. Yet the start of bilateral exchanges also raised hopes of a rapprochement between the two hostile Asians.

Fast forward to the current decade. Among other elements propelling the Beijing-Delhi relationship, trade has unquestionably taken center stage, growing exponentially. But, again, the trade created problems rather than curbing Chinese hostility to India. India’s trade deficit is heading towards and beyond over an unbridgeable $100 billion by March 31, 2023. Soaring ‘current account deficit’ is a major political headache today and an embarrassment to the Indian establishment.

However, things looked promising during Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Ahmedabad in September 2014, which recalled the 1950s spirit of “Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai”. Like Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first showed his good faith intention to be friends with an enigmatic and erratic but potential enemy nation. The current Prime Minister must take inspiration from the Chinese fiasco of Nehru to avoid being harshly judged by history. It’s time to draw a line of no return. Delhi must reorient its Chinese policy to avoid inflicting injuries or scoring an own goal.

It is therefore time for New Delhi to see through the Chinese psyche and take a critical look at recent bilateral exchanges. A glance into Mao’s “Red Book” and volumes of political thoughts would reveal how Xi, the current central head of the CCP-PLA, claiming to be a reincarnation of Mao, has become a veritable megalomaniac in relates to India.

China does not recognize India as an equal sovereign nation because the CCP-PLA duo only understands power, money, military might and vassals who bow down to the Dragon. However, he knows that New Delhi is the biggest and most formidable obstacle to his ambitious plans – from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), establishing a diplomatic mission in Bhutan for a unbridled entry into smaller countries. South Asian territories to access the Indian Ocean, capture landlocked states, control ports, economy, trade, banking, communication, and sabotage the politics of rivals.

The recent timeline of India-China events, however, shows that things are getting quite threatening. The Doklam incident in June 2017 was a desperate and evil plan to devour the Druk behind the backs of Delhi’s diplomatic and defense corps. In April 2019, India went the extra mile to Wuhan to mend ties and followed it to Mamallapuram in October 2019. Indeed, India even coined the acronym “Strength” for better relations bilateral – Spirituality, tradition/trade/technology, relationship, entertainment, nature conservation, games, tourism and health/healing. But all went in vain.

The Dragon would have none of that. Instead, China, having tasted India’s market accessibility, would like to have its own way of expanding and consolidating its own prosperity and profitability to rise to the top of the global economy. India has tied itself to the monetary power of China. So, despite the killings of Indian soldiers in Galwan, China has not lost its presence in the Indian market at all.

There are now at least four Ts by which India is suffering as the CPC-PLA inflicts relentless economic damage on Delhi. The first T is a trade deficit of 100 billion dollars, the second is the territorial division which forces India to divert development funds from the hinterland to the Himalayan border, the third, the complicity of the CPC-PLA to terror in the Indian neighborhood and the fourth, the mastery of Chinese telecommunications companies in the business of looting through fraud.

The most deceptive of Chinese actions, however, is to turn bilateral issues into actual or potential multilateral issues. Thus, the “bilateral” issue of Jammu and Kashmir is now trilateral due to the PLA’s forced occupation of Indian lands. What happened in Doklam was an act of desperation to expel India from Thimpu and open the Dragon’s diplomatic mission in Druk land. The Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all on the CPC-PLA’s radar to undermine Indian influence there.

So what should India do now? Drastically limit one-way trade because it gives China a destructive advantage. CPC-PLA earns billions of dollars from Indian traders. Compare this over $100 billion loss due to individual profits from, say, 1 million traders to over $100 billion in rebate from 10 million working class NRIs. As traders bleed India, cutting hard currency, India’s millions of working people are replenishing the hard currency kitty, helping India reduce its annual budget deficit.

India must understand that there are many ways China is eating away at the Indian economy. The Dragon swears only by profit and self-interest despite the chimerical dream of “collective prosperity”.