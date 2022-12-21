US House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax records





A congressional committee has voted to release Donald Trump’s previously confidential tax returns in a decision that could shed new light on former presidents’ finances after a years-long legal stalemate.

The House Ways and Means Committee made the decision Tuesday after a closed meeting, just days before Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives.

Trump has long refused to release his tax returns, even though it has become standard practice for sitting presidents and presidential candidates. Democrats had sought access to his tax records with the Internal Revenue Service since winning a House majority in 2018, but were unable to do so until this year, when the Supreme Court ruled. decided that the committee could get them.

The tax returns reviewed by the Ways and Means Committee relate to six years between when Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 and his last full year in the White House in 2020. The committee did not immediately release the returns because sensitive personal information was to be redacted, but is expected to be released in the coming days.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the committees, said one of the findings was that the IRS under Trump failed to comply with a legal obligation dating from the presidency of Richard Nixon to conduct a mandatory audit of tax returns from presidents.

It’s a major failure of the IRS under the previous administration and certainly not what we were hoping to find, Neal said.

The committee also released a summary of the personal tax returns of Trump and some of his nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation business entities. Lloyd Doggett, a Texas Democrat who sits on the Ways and Means Committee, said that overall they showed Trump had big deductions, big credits and big losses, but rarely a big tax bill.

Although this is a very narrow look at the finances claimed by ex-presidents for a few moments, this investigation has uncovered many questions about how someone who claimed to be so rich can avoid so much trouble. taxes and how the IRS might not initiate an audit for so long, Doggett added.

The JCT said it had no investigative powers and was unable to interview IRS agents so it could express no opinion on whether Trump should have paid more or less tax. However, he highlighted some areas of Trump’s tax returns that merited scrutiny, including interest income from related party loans made to some of Trump’s children, as well as some of the deductions, charitable contributions and foreign tax credits claimed by the former president on his tax returns.

Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the Ways and Means committee who represents a Texas district, warned that it would set a dangerous precedent for Congress to release citizens’ tax returns, which could spread in the future. to political enemies, corporate and labor leaders, or even the comebacks of Supreme Court justices.

No party in Congress should have that power, he said. No member of Congress should have that power. It is the power to embarrass, harass, or destroy Americans through the disclosure of their tax returns.

The decision to release the statements comes after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol recommended that the Justice Department criminally indict Trump for aiding the insurgency, in another blow for the former president.

Despite a series of legal and political setbacks, including the fact that several of his favorite candidates lost key races in the midterm elections last month, Trump has launched a new bid for the White House in 2024.

