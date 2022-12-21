



A new grassroots Tory group pushing for more democracy in the party is a budget front organization for the campaign to bring back Boris Johnson, some Tory MPs fear. The Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) argues that the party’s constitution needs to be revised to give members more influence over how it is run. Its executives have accused Rishi Sunak of orchestrating his own coronation after he was rejected by members, but deny claims they aim to restore Mr Johnson to No 10. A minister said I the CDO looks like a budget front organization for Bring Back Boris, while another MP said colleagues who have engaged with the group are crazy. The organization is pushing to set up a branch in every constituency in the UK, forming a shadow operation that will seek to hold the official party accountable. However, one backbench MP insisted that literally no one was worried about the potential impact of the CDO. Peter Cruddas, the Tory peer who is the group’s chairman, denied the claim he was aiming to bring Mr Johnson back. He said I : Our campaign is not about Boris and these comments are intended as a distraction from our main cause, which is to change the party constitution so that no future prime minister can ever be crowned in the future without members having their word to say. Especially since Rishi has already been rejected by the members and they have been stripped of their leadership campaign rights. David Campbell Bannerman, a former MEP who chairs the CDO, added: This is not about a person or a policy. This is a long-term democratic reform of the party and putting members back in power. The party system treats them with contempt. More than Policy The groups’ leaders have met with Conservative President Nadhim Zahawi, according to a source who said he promised to carefully consider their applications and asked to receive updates on their work. The CDO was launched by a local media Conservative postwho organized a petition this summer to get Mr Johnson on the ballot for the leadership election and now has contact details for around 74,000 supporters. His supporters say that without an overhaul of the Conservative Party, he will lose millions of votes to Reform UK, which is the latest incarnation of the Brexit Party. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, warned his colleagues against fighting in public. He told the BBC Westminster Hour: I think the aim should be to have these debates in private as much as possible and to come to a position that the party agrees on. His intervention comes after a period in which senior Tories including Mr Johnson and Liz Truss put their names to rebel amendments intended to embarrass Mr Sunak into a change in policy. Sir Graham also confirmed that after Ms Truss stepped down, Mr Johnson had enough support from MPs to be on the ballot that would have been allocated to members, but chose not to challenge Mr Sunak for management.

