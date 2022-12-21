Theater of the absurd – Journal





THE events of the past week present a theater of the absurd. Hours after Imran Khan announced his long-awaited decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi made it clear that he disagreed. Khan’s outburst against his former benefactor, former retired army chief General Bajwa, was apparently the reason for breaking his vows.

It may not be the end of the marriage yet, but a separation seems imminent. The latest episode put a new spin on the ongoing political soap opera. The cunning chief minister is back, looking for a new bidder. Khan seems to have been checkmated but the game is not over yet. It is another season of turmoil and political dealings; the outcome is uncertain.

Predictably, the PDM countered Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly on December 23 by submitting a vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister. The five-day notice was too long, given the shifting sands of Pakistani politics. It was Imran Khan’s last resort measure after he failed in all his attempts to force a snap election. His two attempts to storm the capital had failed to create the desired momentum.

Khan played his last card, believing that the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies could have a domino effect, forcing the PDM government to finally give in to his demand. In his pride, the former prime minister underestimated the dissent within the ruling alliance in Punjab. The PML-Q, which holds the balance of power in the coalition, was clearly skeptical of the dissolution decision.

The PDM seems to have taken full advantage of the widening chasm within the ruling coalition in Punjab.

There have also been reports of reservations among some provincial PTI legislators over the timing of the dissolution just months before the end of the assemblies’ terms. There were also other elements at play that Khan may have overlooked in his desperation. The decision to dissolve the two provincial assemblies was not as simple as the leader of the PTI might have thought.

Parvez Elahi was not going to sign his own death warrant. He knew his usefulness to the PTI would end with the dissolution of the provincial government. Khan’s tirade against the former army chief provided him with an excuse to express his own dissatisfaction with the decision. The PDM seems to have taken full advantage of the widening chasm within the ruling coalition in Punjab.

It was a well-calculated step by the PDM parties to submit the motion of no confidence in the provincial government, which followed the governor asking the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence in the House, days before Khans deadline. for dissolution. of the assembly.

The objective is to thwart the PTI movement. Although the question of the validity of the governors’ opinion could lead to a protracted legal battle, it would still serve the purposes of the PDM.

There may be an element of truth in the speculation that the PDM movement has the tacit support of the chief minister as it may save him from dissolving the provincial assembly. Nothing is surprising in this game of thrones. The role of the security establishment, despite its claims to remain neutral, remains ambiguous.

The chief ministers reported a boost to Rawalpindi before his controversial TV interview in which he lambasted the PTI chief for criticizing General Bajwa raised questions about the army’s position in the whole affair.

Parvez Elahi has tacitly confirmed his continued ties to the security establishment and indicated that the powerful institution would not want further destabilization. It is obvious that the chief minister will not move without the security leaders nodding their heads.

Imran Khan’s relentless bashing of the former army chief certainly did not help him build bridges with the new army command. Indeed, the PTI chief criticized the former army chief’s alleged role in ousting his government, but his tenor became much more scathing after the changing of the guard in the army last month.

In his public address last week when he announced the disbandment decision, Khan went further in his attack on General Bajwa, holding him solely responsible for everything that went wrong under his rule.

It also marked a shift in his narrative of regime change. There is no longer any question of a foreign plot; it was only the former army leaders who conspired to oust him from power and install the PDM government. This change in content contradicts the hybrid rule that marked his government.

Imran Khan is now trying to reimagine the events that marked his less than four-year tenure. It is undeniable that the PTI government was supported by the security establishment. Security agency fingerprints were all over the old administration. The deep involvement of the institutions in political life had distorted the whole democratic process.

Of course, the former army chief is responsible for a lot of things that have gone wrong in recent years, including his role in bolstering the hybrid regime. But it is also a fact that Imran Khan was the main beneficiary of this arrangement. His latest rant reflects the frustration of a politician who totally relied on military support and is now angry at having been let down.

There is still no indication that Imran Khan has really learned a lesson from his experience. His belief in the democratic political process remains questionable. It is undeniable that the call for early elections is a democratic requirement. But he should fight his battle in elected democratic forums, instead of waiting for outside intervention.

Whatever happens in the next few days is unlikely to bring political stability to the country. Even if the PTI succeeds in dissolving the Punjab and KP assemblies, it will not necessarily lead to general elections in the country.

It is unlikely that the federal government will agree under pressure to dissolve the National Assembly. The main concern is that it could increase political polarization in the country. This is an extremely alarming situation for a country on the verge of sovereign default and facing growing militancy. This theater of the absurd is a bad omen.

The writer is author and [email protected]: @hidhussain

Posted in Dawn, December 21, 2022

