Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi and bets big on AI for India





Madurai-born CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, following the Google for India 2022 event. Three years after his last visit, Pichai, who was received the Padma Bhushan earlier this month took to Twitter to express how fast technology was growing in India and promised to support India G20 Presidency promote an open and connected Internet for all. Pichai met Telecoms and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and addressed the event before meeting Prime Minister Modi. In a blog post to kick off his trip to India, Pichai said he would discuss with Prime Minister Modi how Google “supports small businesses and startups, invests in cybersecurity, provides education and job training , is applying AI in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, and other priorities.However, the company did not disclose what was discussed at the meeting. Pichai also called recently elected President Draupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following their meeting, President Murmu applauded Pichai as a representation of “Indian talent and wisdom” and encouraged him to push for widespread digital literacy in India. Sign up for your weekly dose of what’s happening in emerging technologies. Highlights from the Google for India 2022 event By talking to Google for India 2022 event, he said $75 million from the Indian Digitization Fund (IDF) will be invested in startups led by women. Google revealed plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years in July 2020 to accelerate adoption of digital services. The tech giant also announced a $1 million grant to IIT-Madras for setting up a responsible AI center. Natural Language Processing (NLP) models will be used in the project to reduce bias and enable equitable deployment of AI, especially in the Indian setting. In addition to this, Google also showcased the AI-based Vaani project in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based company ART PARK and IISc to make the internet inclusive by compiling comprehensive datasets of transcribed text and spoken language from every district in India. The non-profit organization Wadhwani AI received a US$1 million grant from Google.org use AI technology to improve agricultural results. Google also unveiled plans to partner with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to integrate the Files app with the government’s Digilocker service, in addition to improving Google Pay’s security features. Along with these announcements, the company also revealed the AI ​​to decipher the handwriting of a doctor’s prescription. Apollo and Google are collaborating to use AI to screen x-rays for tuberculosis. Users of the search prototype feature can either take a photo of the prescription themselves or upload one from their photo gallery. The app recognizes and highlights the medications listed in the prescription after image processing. This will serve as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents. According to Pichai, India will have a large export economy and will need to strike a balance between protecting its citizens and allowing businesses to grow within its legal framework.

