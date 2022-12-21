Politics
Xi Jinping says he is ready to work to mend China-Australia relations, state media report
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attaches “great importance” to the development of China-Australia relations, and will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership, state media reported.
Key points:
- The comments came just hours before Penny Wong met her Chinese counterpart
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he received ‘very warm’ letter from Xi
- Today marks the 50th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Australia and China
Mr. Xi made the comments in a report by China Central Television (CCTV), a state-owned media outlet.
“I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side,” he said.
The comments come as Foreign Minister Penny Wong prepares to meet her counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing after being officially invited to visit China this week, becoming the first Australian minister to visit the country. since 2019.
The invitation was seen as a sign that China is more willing to resume diplomatic talks with Australia, and a potential easing of billions of dollars in trade sanctions.
Senator Wong will meet Mr Wang this evening, where she is expected to raise not only trade sanctions but also the plight of Australians currently detained in China.
This visit officially marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he received a “very warm” letter from Xi.
“I congratulate Australia on the 50th anniversary in response to the correspondence I sent to President Xi,” he said.
“It is important that we have a better relationship with our main trading partner.”
Both Mr. Albanese and Senator Wong have sought to manage expectations for the official visit, saying the mark of success is to re-engage in dialogue with China.
Australia protests ban while working to ‘repair’ relations with China
Australia is “strongly protesting” the ban on consular visits to imprisoned citizens in China introduced as a massive wave of COVID-19 swept the country.
Diplomats have not been able to visit detainees like Australian Chinese journalist Cheng Lei and writer Dr Yang Hengjun since September, after China imposed a total ban on consular access for all countries to all prisoners due to an increase in COVID cases.
Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher said consular officials were particularly focused on restoring access to detained citizens.
“Right now because China is experiencing a [COVID]surge, he unfortunately stopped regular (consular) access to all prisoners [] for all countries,” he said.
“We are vigorously protesting this.”
Senator Wong’s trip to Beijing is the first ministerial visit Mr Fletcher has organized since former trade minister Simon Birmingham visited China in November 2019.
The ambassador said he believed Australia was in a “good position now” to “repair” the relationship and collaborate on “helpful” initiatives.
“There are a lot of things Australia and China can work well on together. [] such as climate change, renewable energy [and] health,” he said.
Mr Fletcher said in recent years “China has learned that Australia has a sense of self and a national interest”.
Ambassador said he believes once COVID becomes an ‘obstacle’ to international travel, people-to-people relations between China and Australia through business, tourism and education will resume .
He said he looked forward to future visits from trade, minister, prime minister and business leader as travel restrictions are eased.
“The ice is melting, but slowly”
Earlier in the day, Senator Wong joined Mr. Fletcher for a brisk walk around the fenced compound frequently used by the Chinese government to greet visiting dignitaries, including world leaders.
“The ice is melting, but slowly,” Senator Wong observed to Mr. Fletcher as the couple strolled through Diaoyutai Gardens in Beijing.
When asked if she was “looking forward to breaking the ice” before her meeting with Wang Yi, Senator Wong’s observation of slow-melting ponds was an apt description of Australia’s relationship with China.
Ms Wong traveled to Beijing with a small Australian contingent, which includes Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Secretary Jan Adams and around half a dozen other officials, in a COVID ‘bubble’ -19.
Mr Fletcher joined the Australian “bubble” in the compound on Tuesday evening, alongside several diplomats from the Beijing Embassy.
After a brief walk around the compound, Mr. Fletcher briefed Ms. Wong in a meeting room located in one of the buildings.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ming said China intends to seize the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Australia as “an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation” while “managing the differences”.
“Bilateral relations have deteriorated for years due to a series of actions taken by the former Australian government, including undermining China’s core interests, falsely accusing China of ‘infiltration’ and limiting Australia’s cooperation with China,” according to the China Daily article.
On Wednesday, Ms. Wong’s 50th birthday and visit featured prominently in Chinese and English media in China.
Most opinion pieces are positive about Australia, with even the traditionally more adversarial and ‘wolf-warrior’ Global Times describing the anniversary as an opportunity with ‘pitfalls’.
The China Daily features a commemorative release, which includes infomercials from Tourism Australia, the South Australian Government and Risen Energy.
The elevator features stories about diplomatic relations, opportunities for “mutual growth” in the digital economy and infrastructure, and mining.
