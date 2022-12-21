Release of Trump’s tax returns could herald a new era for taxpayer privacy





Follow our live coverage of a House committee vote on Trump’s tax returns.

WASHINGTON As the 2016 presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump teased that the release of his tax returns was imminent, pointing to the scale and complexity of his wealth as the reason he had so far breached the tradition by not disclosing its financial information.

I have very big feedback, as you know, and I have approved everything and very beautiful and working well on this in the next period of time, Mr. Trump said on NBC Meet the Press at the time, adding, It’s not, like, a normal tax return.

The tax returns never materialized. Over the next seven years, Mr. Trump first blamed an invasive Internal Revenue Service audit for his refusal to make his statements public, then, as president, fought a long legal battle against Democrats in the House who sought to force their release.

Several years of tax return data obtained by The New York Times showed that Mr. Trump paid little income tax over the years and detailed the financial difficulties of his properties, but all of his tax history remained secret.

That could change this week. On Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee will hold a vote on whether to release six years of former presidents’ tax records. The action comes after the Supreme Court declined last month to block the Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, from releasing the statements to Congress. The decision cleared the way for the IRS returns to be transferred to the Ways and Means Committee.

Now, in the days before House control is handed over to Republicans, Democrats must decide exactly what to do with the documents.

The official release of Mr. Trump’s tax records would represent both an important act of transparency and what some fear will be the end of an era of taxpayer confidentiality. It would also raise questions about whether, in this case, the Democrats on the House committee created a pretext to use their power as a political weapon against an opponent.

If they come to light, it seems to me there should be a pretty good reason why it’s in the public interest, said John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner in the Obama and Trump administrations. This is a dangerous precedent.

Presidents are not required by law to release their tax returns, but for decades they have done so voluntarily to demonstrate to the American public that they have nothing to hide.

For years, Democrats have sought access to Mr. Trump’s statements, using various justifications to explain why lawmakers should be allowed to see private financial data. In 2017, when House Democrats were in the minority, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, called on fellow Republicans to seek their release so the American public could better understand Mr. Trump with foreign governments and potential conflicts of interest. . Republican lawmakers refused to comply.

When Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in 2019, they made access to Mr. Trump’s feedback a priority. They relied on a century-old provision of the tax code that gives congressional tax drafting committees the power to review private statements.

To demonstrate the request had a legitimate legislative purpose, House Democrats asked for the returns as part of a watchdog investigation into the effectiveness of a rule that requires the IRS to audit all presidential tax returns. . Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin refused to hand over the tax returns and warned that the Democrats’ demand could come back to haunt them if Republicans ever decide to arm the IRS.

House Republicans are expected to make that argument on Tuesday when they try to persuade Democrats not to release Mr. Trump’s records.

Ways and Means Democrats are unleashing a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond President Trump and jeopardizes the privacy of every American, said Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means committee. means, in a press release. Going forward, congressional supporters have almost unlimited power to target political enemies by obtaining and publicizing their private tax returns to embarrass and destroy them.

He added: This is not limited to civil servants, but can target private citizens, business and union leaders and Supreme Court justices.

As lawmakers debate whether to release the information, Republicans should argue that Democrats have used the oversight as a cover for their genuine desire to reveal returns for political gain and argue that evaluating the presidential review process does not require a dump of Mr. Trump’s private documents.

But Democrats are expected to counter that the tax documents were key to their review of the effectiveness of the IRS audit program that automatically reviews the tax returns of any elected president and vice president.

They have always insisted that their quest to obtain Mr Trump’s tax returns was not an attempt to tarnish the former president. The rush to publicize them before Republicans regain control of the House next year, they argue, is the result of years of blocking by Mr Trump.

This rises above politics, and the committee will now conduct the oversight we have sought for three and a half years, Rep. Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said when the Supreme Court authorized release last month. .

The Ways and Means Committee will meet on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to vote on whether to release data from Mr. Trump’s 2015-2020 tax returns and possibly split filings. It’s unclear what new information will be gleaned, though Democrats and tax experts will comb through the statements to determine what kinds of strategies Mr. Trump used to lower his tax bills and whether he benefited from the tax policies he he defended as president.

Days after Republicans passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2017, Mr Trump told wealthy friends at his Palm Beach, Florida resort that you’ve all gotten a lot richer .

Tax returns could also show whether Mr. Trump did.

It is not unprecedented for Congress to use its power to release taxpayer information.

A tax committee released a bipartisan staff report describing and analyzing President Richard M. Nixons’ 1974 tax returns based on data he had requested under an earlier version of Section 6103, the part tax code that dictates when and how taxpayer information can be released. by the taxman

Republicans have also wielded their power to unlock tax records. In 2014, House Republicans led by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Republican of Michigan, voted to release confidential tax information as they urged the Justice Department to investigate their allegations that an official of the IRS had discriminated against conservative groups in deciding. organizations to scrutinize.

George K. Yin, professor emeritus of tax law at the University of Virginia, said the bar should be set high for Congress to get Mr. Trump’s tax returns let alone release them. He fears that if the release of the documents is widely seen as political, a tit-for-tat scenario could ensue.

It’s the end of tax secrecy for me, Yin said. Essentially, no tax information is really protected, as long as you cross paths with an interest that happens to be in power at any given time, then you’re all vulnerable.

