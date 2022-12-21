US Responds to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal’s Remark Against PM Modi; ‘I do not want…’





Amid the ongoing war of words between India and Pakistan, the United States has urged the two countries to have constructive dialogue and resolve the issue. The US official’s statements came in light of the ongoing controversy that erupted after Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “The fact that we have partnerships with both countries prevents us from seeing a war of words between India and Pakistan. We would like to see a constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. There is a lot of work we can do together bilaterally.” “We have a global strategic partnership with India. I just talked about the depth of our partnership with Pakistan. These relationships stand on their own; it’s not zero-sum. We see the importance – the truly indispensable character – to maintain valuable partnerships with our Indian and Pakistani friends,” Price was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. “So while we are deepening our global strategic partnership with India, we also have a relationship where we can be upfront and candid with each other. When we have disagreements or concerns, we express them as we would do with our Pakistani friends,” he added. Bhutto’s comments are a new low: MEA Following outrage over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the Pakistani minister’s comments a new low. He further asked Bhutto to direct his frustration towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country. Reacting to Bhutto’s remarks, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “These comments are a new low even for Pakistan. The Pakistani foreign minister’s frustration would be best directed at the masterminds of terrorist corporations in his own country, who have made terrorism part of their strategy. state policy. Pakistan must change its own mentality or remain a pariah. “ Bilawal Bhutto’s derogatory attack on Prime Minister Modi Responding to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s slap in the face against Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made a highly reprehensible and derogatory remark against Prime Minister Modi. “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India,” Bhutto said. Bhutto’s remark came after Jaishankar reminded the world how Pakistan hosted 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden and sponsored terrorist activities in India, including the 2001 attack on India’s parliament.

