House committee will finally release Trump’s tax returns – Rolling Stone

The US House Ways and Means Committee has approved the release of six years of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, The New York Times reports.

The vote passed with all 24 Democrats voting in favor of the motion and 16 Republicans against. The Democratic-controlled committee said it would strip personal information from the documents; it is still unclear when these materials will be made available to the public.

While Trump’s public finance release will provide the most up-to-date information, much of the data has been reported. In 2020, The Times obtained data on then-President Trump’s tax returns that revealed he paid no income taxes for 11 of the 18 years examined by the article. The explosive report also showed that in 2016, the year he won the presidency, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes. He paid the same amount in 2017, his first year in office.

The decision to obtain Trump’s August tax returns was spurred by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the committee’s chairman, writing to the IRS in April 2019 requesting Trump’s federal tax returns. Trump, saying the committee needed it to analyze the presidential election. Verification program. While the Treasury Department denied that request, the House then continued and renewed the lawsuit last year.

In the opinion, U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle dismissed Trump’s claims that the request was politically motivated.

“The President has identified a legitimate legislative purpose for which he requires information. At this point, it is not for us to delve deeper than that,” Stentelle wrote. “The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political as well as legislative motivations is irrelevant. Indeed, it is probably rare for an individual member of Congress to work for legislative purposes without considering the political implications. Tendency

After Tuesday’s vote, House Democrats said the documents obtained also showed the IRS failed to audit Trump during his first two years as president. It was only after Rep. Neal requested Trump’s taxes that the agency began an audit, which has yet to be completed.

This story is being updated.

