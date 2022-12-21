East Java Forkopimda accompanying President Joko Widodo inaugurates Semantok Dam in Nganjuk Regency





NGANJUK – Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Chief Inspector General of East Java Regional Police Dr.Toni Harmanto, MH and Military Commander V Brawijaya Major General TNI Nurchahyanto M.Sc. accompanying the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo and his wife, Hj Iriana Joko Widodo, on a Kunker (working visit) to East Java region on Tuesday (12/20). President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base at 08:00 WIB aboard the Indonesia-1 presidential plane. Upon arrival at Iswahjudi Air Base, Magetan Regency, Jokowi and Iriana were greeted by Military Commander V/Brawijaya, Major General Nurchahyanto M.Sc. and Chief Inspector General of East Java Police Pol. Dr. Toni Harmanto, MH President Jokowi and his wife then went to Sukolilo market in Madiun regency to provide assistance to traders. Similar activities were also carried out at Rejoso market in Nganjuk regency. At Rejoso Market, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his wife toured the market and delivered food parcels to street vendors and pedicab drivers. After that, President Joko Widodo accompanied by Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated Semantok Dam, located in Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province. The Semantok Dam is the 30th dam inaugurated by the government since the dam’s inauguration target until the end of 2024. To date, the Semantok dam is the 30th dam we have inaugurated from the subsequent target of around 50, 60 by the end of 2024, the president said. In his address, the President stressed that water is key to a number of sectors, from tourism to agriculture. With more and more dams being built, the president hopes the welfare of Indonesian farmers will improve. “The more dams we build, the more we hope our agricultural production will improve and the welfare of farmers will also improve,” he added. Semantok Dam is one of the dam projects in East Java whose construction started in 2017 with an investment value of up to IDR 2.5 trillion. The dam, the president said, has a very large capacity of 32.67 million cubic meters. The capacity of this dam is very large, 32.6 million cubic meters with a flood zone of 365 hectares which will more or less irrigate 1,900 hectares of rice fields, he continued. The president also hopes that the Semantok dam can bring benefits to farmers, especially in Nganjuk regency. The Semantok dam should be able to increase agricultural production for farmers with higher yields than usual. We hope that later with this dam, it will be the one below that will be watered. If you usually harvest once, you can harvest twice. If you usually harvest twice, you can harvest three times. Usually not (harvest), can be planted with rice for example, can be harvested two or three times, the president clarified. Accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana at the inauguration of the Semantok Dam, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Plt. Regent of Nganjuk Marhaen Djumadi.

