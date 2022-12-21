Xi tells Australian PM that China will strive to promote strategic partnership





BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a message to his Australian counterpart that he would work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese state media reported just hours on Wednesday. before a meeting between the foreign ministers of the countries. In Beijing. “I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side,” Xi said in the telegram to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, CCTV reported. Albanese said on Wednesday it was important to create better relations with China’s main trading partner and thanked Xi for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “It is important that we have a better relationship with our main trading partner in the future,” Albanese told a news conference in Sydney. The rapprochement between Beijing and China puts an end to years of frozen relations. Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and the first official talks in Beijing since 2018. Diplomatic relations between Australia and its main trading partner China have deteriorated in recent years, with Beijing imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beijing has also been angered by the previous Liberal government in Canberra which effectively banned Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from accessing Australia’s 5G network. A meeting between Albanese and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali last month signaled a thaw in relations, although China’s trade sanctions remain in place. Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue on Wednesday, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Beijing newsroom reporting; Additional reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

