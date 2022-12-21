Turkey in talks with the United States to buy American nuclear reactors





Content of the article The Turkish government and private companies are in talks with the United States to buy small nuclear reactors as the country seeks to wean itself off coal.

Content of the article There is serious interest in nuclear as a means to replace coal-fired power plants, Justin Friedman, senior adviser for commercial competitiveness in nuclear energy at the US State Department, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday in Ankara. . There is room to buy up to 35 small modular reactors, known as SMRs, Friedman said, citing Turkish aspirations for 20 gigawatts of power generation capacity from nuclear by 2050. Now the question is how to work together government-to-government to open the door to business-to-business cooperation, he said.

Content of the article US manufacturers of SMR include NuScale Power Corp. and TerraPower LLC, backed by Bill Gates. SMRs typically generate a hundred megawatts or slightly more, making them about a tenth the size of conventional reactors, and can be built in series, like components in a factory, rather than the usual bespoke projects. An investment on this scale would cost billions of dollars. It’s unclear how the funding would work if the talks result in a trade deal. Turkey’s energy ministry declined to comment. The talks with the United States come as Russian state-owned Rosatom is set to complete the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey. The government is also negotiating with Rosatom for a second power station that could be built in Sinop on the Black Sea coast. Turkey has 68 coal-fired power plants, which covered about a third of its electricity needs last year, according to the Energy Ministry. The country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2053. With the help of Jonathan Tirone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/turkey-in-talks-with-us-to-buy-american-nuclear-reactors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos