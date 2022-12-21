Photo of Narendra Modi standing under the clock with the time as ‘4:20’ is morphed





A transformed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is circulating widely on social media platforms with a false claim that he can be seen standing under a digital clock displaying the time at 4:20 a.m. The photo was shared with sarcastic captions and netizens used the term ‘420’ to address PM Modi. 420 is commonly used in India to describe a person as a cheater with reference to Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Article 420 IPC is applicable for cases related to cheating and deception. BOOM discovered that the digital clock displayed the time as “1:13” in the original photograph, contrary to claims made using the viral image. The photo is captioned: ‘What a fitting capture. If anyone notices anything, please comment.’ Click on here to view the text. Click on here to view the text. Fact check BOOM performed a reverse image search on the viral image and found the original image in a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pseudonym uploaded on December 14, 2021. The original photo was released along with two other images where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be seen accompanying Prime Minister Modi. The photos are captioned as follows: “Next stop Banaras Station. We are working to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly train stations.” Next stop Banaras station. We are working to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Click on here to see the tweet. Modi, in the original photo, can be seen standing under a digital clock displaying the time as ‘1:13’. A comparison between the viral image and the image tweeted by PM Modi can be seen below. Prime Minister Modi made a surprise visit to Varanasi to inspect infrastructure works in the city earlier this month. A report of The Indian Express published on December 14, 2021 states that Modi walked the station platform after midnight and inquired about the facilities provided for passengers in the newly renovated station. An excerpt from the report reads: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a surprise inspection of infrastructure development works in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, late Monday evening. The Prime Minister visited the railway station in Benares, where he walked on the platforms of the renovated railway station at 1:13 a.m. He also inquired about the passenger facilities. Video of Prime Minister Modi inspecting Benares Railway Station was uploaded by the Prime Minister’s Office of India on December 14, 2021. It can be seen below.

