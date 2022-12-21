Russian Medvedev meets Chinese Xi in Beijing to discuss strategic partnership and war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to arrive in Washington on December 21 to meet with President Joe Biden on his first foreign trip since Russian forces invaded his country 10 months ago as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate more than $40 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

“During the visit, President Biden will announce a significant new security assistance program to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Zelenskiy “s ‘will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.’

A senior US administration official said in a Dec. 20 call with reporters that during Zelenskiys’ visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in military aid already approved for the country. Ukraine which will include, for the first time, a battery of Patriot missiles and precision guidance. bombs for their fighter planes.

Before addressing Congress, Zelenskiy is expected to meet Biden one-on-one at the White House and speak with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.

“At tomorrow’s meeting, President Biden will have the opportunity with President Zelenskiy to have an in-depth strategic discussion, about the way forward on the battlefield, about the capabilities and training that the United States and our allies continue to supply to Ukraine,” the official said.

The trip “is something we’ve wanted to do for a while,” he added.

Zelenskiy’s visit comes more than 300 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, sparking the biggest war on European soil since the end of World War II. It also coincides with congressional consideration of a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes massive aid to Ukraine.

The omnibus bill, as it is called, would fund the US government until September and is expected to pass the House and Senate, although there is discontent among some Republicans, who control half of the 100 seats in the Senate.

However, the senior official said the Biden administration was confident that support would remain bipartisan.

“So it’s not about sending a message to any particular political party. It’s about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine. as long as it takes,” the official said. .

Zelenskiys’ visit doesn’t hurt to push the omnibus bill through 100%, Andrij Dobriansky, communications director of the Ukrainian Congress of America Committee (UCCA), an influential diaspora group, told RFE. /RL.

Ukraine relies heavily on US military aid to defend itself. Failure to pass the bill could lead to a US government shutdown early next year when Republicans take control of the House and trigger a freeze on additional aid to Ukraine at some point. where many expect Russia to launch a new offensive.

For Ukraine funding right now, it’s all about the omnibus, Dobriansky said.

Putin earlier this week made his first trip to Minsk in more than three years to see Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid speculation the Russian leader may be trying to pressure Belarus into joining the fight against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy could also come to the United States now to put on a big show after Putin’s visit to Belarus, Dobriansky said.

Zelenskiy can say, I can run for the White House whenever I want. This reflects the access Zelenskiy has and the access Putin has, he said.

The visit would be Zelenskiys’ second to the White House since taking office more than 3½ years ago.

Two sources who confirmed plans for Zelenskiy’s trip to the AP warned that it could still be canceled at the last minute due to security concerns.

“A very good thing”

US officials described details of the military aid to Ukraine on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced, the AP reported. The package will contain approximately $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stockpiles and an additional $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training and other forms of assistance, officials told the AP.

Ukraine has also requested Abrams tanks, ATACMS long-range guided missiles and F-16s, but the Biden administration has so far refused to give these powerful weapons systems the go-ahead, and nothing has happened. indicated that she would approve them during Zelensky’s visit.

John Herbst, the former US ambassador to Ukraine from 2003 to 2006, told RFE/RL that the administration’s approval of one of these weapons systems would justify Zelenskiy taking the risk of going- returns to the United States amid Russian strikes.

Nonetheless, he said that if Zelenskiy’s speech in Congress “in fact prevents or reduces populist Republican opposition to Ukraine aid, obviously that would be a very good thing.”

Aid to Ukraine included in the omnibus spending package, which lawmakers are under pressure to pass by midnight Dec. 23, would amount to more than $40 billion and represent the largest U.S. aid so far. day.

That’s several billion dollars more than Biden asked for. A wing of the Republican Party in Congress has spoken out against large-scale aid to Ukraine.

Republican House takeover

Zelenskiy’s welcome will be one of the last acts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California), who will be replaced by a Republican when the new House session opens in early January. Democrats lost control of the House in the November election but retained the Senate.

Pelosi hinted in a letter to colleagues Dec. 20 that a high-profile visitor was expected at the Capitol.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in the letter, quoted by the AP. “Please be there for a very special focus on democracy on Wednesday evening.”

Zelenskiy’s visit puts Pelosi’s expected successor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Republican-Californian), on the spot after he said in an interview ahead of the November election that Americans “are not going to write Ukraine a blank check. “.

The comment sparked concern among members of Congress who have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.















As Speaker of the House, McCarthy would have wide latitude to appoint skeptical Ukrainian lawmakers to head the budget and foreign affairs committees, as well as the power to decide which bills would go to a vote.

Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington would follow his trip to the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s disputed Donetsk region on Dec. 20 to show support for the “courage, resilience and strength” of Ukrainian troops.

Although the Russian invasion had lost momentum, if it managed to capture Bakhmut, Russian forces would cut Ukraine’s supply lines and open a way for them to move on to major Ukrainian cities in the Donetsk region. .

“Not in an easy situation”

In a video released by his office, Zelenskiy is seen receiving a Ukrainian flag from Bakhmut’s troops, and he alludes to its delivery to US leaders.

“The guys handed us our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures,” Zelenskiy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing his army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it from the boys to Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it’s not enough. That’s a clue — it’s not enough.

Zelenskiy has addressed the US Congress once before – on March 16 in a live video address in which he called on lawmakers to pass new sanctions and back a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He also addressed the parliaments of several other allied countries and international organizations in live video streams. But none of the speeches were delivered live and in person.

He also sent his wife, Olena Zelenska, to foreign capitals for help. Zelenska was welcomed into the White House on July 19 and briefed on US support for Ukraine. She also spoke with lawmakers in a Capitol auditorium and toured the State Department.

With reports from AP, CNN, Reuters and AFP