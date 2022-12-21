Rahul advises PM Modi on inflation – The Dispatch





New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over rising inflation and advised him to stop entertaining friends and start caring for the public who are suffering because of the price increase. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi, Rajasthan Government Grand Announcement to give […] New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over rising inflation and advised him to stop entertaining friends and start caring for the public who are suffering because of the price increase. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi, Rajasthan Government Grand Announcement to donate LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500 which is half the price of that set by central government. Prime Minister Ji, stop giving dried fruits to friends and serve people with inflation (mitro ko mewa khilana band kijie, mehangai se trast janta ki sewa kijie). The Congress leader is currently in Rajasthan amid his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is observing his last day in the Congress-ruled state. The walk will enter Haryana on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a scheme to provide bottles to the poor in the state at a discounted rate of Rs 500 each. The state government continuously makes public welfare decisions to provide maximum relief to the poor. In this direction, the state government is currently developing a program to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at a cheaper rate, Gehlot tweeted. He said that under this scheme, people under the poverty line (BPL) will get 12 bottles in a year at the rate of Rs 500 each. With the implementation of the scheme, from 1 April 2023, at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder, BPL and the poor enrolled in the Ujjwala (central government) scheme will be able to obtain 12 cylinders in one year. It will reduce the financial burden on the common man in this age of inflation, he said in a later tweet. CM Gehlot also informed that the state government is also planning to provide kits containing kitchen items to the needy. Senior officials are preparing a roadmap to implement the program in the state. Along with this, a plan will also be made by the state government to provide kitchenware kits to people in need, he said in another tweet. Last week however, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said inflation had come down and expressed confidence that it will come down further. Responding to a debate on additional requests for 2022-23 Lok Sabha grants on Dec. 14, Sitharaman said inflation was now within the RBI’s tolerable range. (ANI)

