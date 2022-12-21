Audio leaks whenever Imran Khan makes tough decisions: PTI





A new controversy surrounding Khan emerges with the last audio conversation containing indecency. Cheema says the recent audio leaks are meant to blackmail PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is facing fresh controversy after the latest leaked audio of his allegedly indecent conversation emerged.

The leaked audio has created a debate for and against the former prime minister.

However, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema defended Khan saying that whenever the former prime minister makes a tough decision, his fake audios get leaked.

Reacting to Khan’s alleged indecent audio leaks, she said it was aimed at blackmailing the PTI.

Deep Fake technology is widely used in Pakistan, but people would react to mean-spirited propaganda during elections, she added.

Several audios from the Prime Minister’s house have been leaked online in a matter of months implicating the PTI and the incumbent government.

The last before the indecent audio leak was from Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in which she spoke about Toshakhana’s controversial gifts.

In October, the government set up a committee to investigate leaked audio tapes linked to officials in power and the PTI.

The government has announced the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the leaked audio tapes from the prime minister’s house.

The committee, headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, had been tasked with overseeing and reviewing the investigation into the cybersecurity breach and ensuring it covered all material aspects of the case. He was also asked to propose measures to improve the protocols within seven days.

The group will also review existing procedures for e-security and cybersecurity; comprehensively assess the existing capacity and vulnerabilities of ministries; reassess the risks associated with various electronic gadgets and suggest measures to build the resilience of government offices against cyberattacks within 15 days, the notification said.

