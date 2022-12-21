Germany is trying to bring Greece and Turkey closer together | Atalayar

Politics
Amid the tense situation between Athens and Ankara, Berlin stepped in to try to defuse relations between the two countries. The dispute over the limitation of the other’s exclusive economic zone and the exploration of natural gas deposits has escalated to such an extent that the Greek militarization of the Aegean islands has prompted threats from the President Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey accuses the Greeks of “not wanting peace”, and Germany intervened by organizing a high-level meeting to mediate between the Ottomans and the Greeks.
Ibrahim KalinSpokesperson for the Turkish Presidency, Jens PloetnerForeign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellery, and Anna-Maria Boura, head of the diplomatic office of the Greek Prime Minister, held a meeting in Brussels to bring the two parties closer together and facilitate communication. However, no information was released on the issues discussed at the meetingalthough it seems Erdogan’s recent threats over the possible use of the Tayfun ballistic missile have raised concerns among Greeks.
There are several reasons for Turkey’s anger. The agreements between the two countries stipulated that the islands should remain demilitarized and Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut avusoglu believes that “Greece does not want peace because it violates the peace agreements”. Moreover, he demanded that Athens “take a step back”, otherwise Ankara would challenge Greek sovereignty over this territory. “The islands militarized by Greece were given with the Lausanne and Paris agreements, and they were given to Greece on one condition: Greece cannot militarize these islands.”
These statements by Cavusoglu follow Erdogan’s words in September, when he repeated several times that “we can come, suddenly, one evening”, referring to the possibility of carrying out a military operation. The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which Turkey invokes to denounce Greek militarization, stipulates that the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios and Ikaria can have neither fortifications nor naval bases. Also, the Dodecanese islands in the southern Aegean are to be “demilitarized” under the Treaty of Paris.
And as if that weren’t enough, the latest news from Ankara only pushes the two sides apart, with the Turkish Defense Ministry announcing on Tuesday that The Turkish Air Force had been harassed by Greek F-16 fighter jets. The Turkish planes were part of NATO’s “NATO Nexus Ace Ege” missions and, according to the ministry, responded immediately to the fighters, which took off from five airports located on Greek territory.
In addition, all NATO allies were informed of the operation, including Greece, which made Turkish unease all the greater as the Greeks were apparently aware of the Ottoman maneuvers. For its part, Athens did not comment on this aspect, but it did comment on the Turkish accusations of a military presence on the islands. “The statements made by Turkish officials on the demilitarization of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety on the basis of a number of arguments, which are also contained in the relevant letters sent by Greece to the UN Secretary-General,” the statement said. issued in early December by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The German intention is thus to establish the beginnings of a rapprochement between two countries which, far from seeing a solution to their estrangement in sight, continue to move away with each action. Even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s statements urging Turkey to end its threats failed to stop Erdogan’s team from doing so. Observers say it is difficult to see any improvement in this context due to elections next year in both countries.
Moreover, James Tessmann, director of the Istanbul office of Stiftung Mercator, believes that “Germany has lost its credibility as a mediator after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s last visit to Turkey and Greece.” Cavusoglu even accused her of partisanship”. This despite the fact that Turkey is one of the non-EU countries with which Germany has the best relations, hence Berlin’s efforts to put Turkish-Greek relations back on track, even if for the moment a resolution doesn’t seem easy, let alone close.
