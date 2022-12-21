Breaking down the ‘C-level porn actor’ Imran Khan phone sex controversy into ‘disgusting, unethical’





New Delhi: The many scandals surrounding former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escalated from political and financial to sexual on Tuesday as several audio files believed to be the former prime minister’s phone sex conversations surfaced on social media.

The audio files, which have not yet been authenticated, are said to be of Khan making intimate remarks over the phone with a woman, believed to be a former political aide belonging to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The leak and content of these alleged sexual conversations sparked widespread outrage and mockery from Pakistanis, with some cracking jokes at the expense of Khans while others expressing unease at the idea of ​​going public and disclosing. private conversations.

Among those finding humor in the controversy are journalists Naila Inayat and Gul Bukhari, who respectively compared the former Pakistani prime minister to Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and a grade C pornographic actor installed by school students. d.

In the alleged sex calls leak, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.

— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022

He would make a great C grade pornstar.

And the students of D installed it.

— Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, journalists Raza Ahmad Rumi and Bilal Farooqi, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh have themselves denounced the leaks, calling the broadcast of taped conversations behind closed doors disgusting and unethical.

Appalled by new audio leaks doing the rounds on social media. I absolutely hate and oppose personal conversations recorded and then leaked to discredit politicians or other public figures. This must stop.

— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) December 19, 2022

I haven’t heard Imran Khan’s latest audio leak. I’m glad I didn’t. I am unaware of its content and from what I observe from the tweets of those who heard it, it seems the matter was very personal. It is unethical to divulge someone’s personal affairs, no matter who it is.

— Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) December 20, 2022

Disgusting and shameful to leak this phone call from Imran Khan.

Those who record and leak private conversations should be reprimanded. With @ImranKhanPTI on this one. This is a serious breach of privacy.

— Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) December 19, 2022

Although Imran Khan himself has not publicly commented on the audio files, Arsalan Khalid, head of the PTI and former focal point for Khan’s digital media, described the talks as fabricated. Khalid is the information technology (IT) minister in the PTI-led coalition government in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

/

— Dr. Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) December 19, 2022

Journalist Syed Sammer Abbas also doubted the authenticity of the audio files, arguing that the voice on the chats does not match that of the cricketer-turned-politician.

Dubbed audio. I covered @ImranKhanPTI from 2010 to 2016 as a beat reporter. I listened to every one of his speeches and press conferences. This is not Imran Khan rather a fake and dubbed audio. very shameful act. https://t.co/rbJiDoEuvd

— Syed Sammer Abbas ( ) (@SammerAbbas) December 19, 2022

A source familiar with the matter told ThePrint that although these leaks are part of an overall confrontation between Imran Khan and his political opponents, this is the first time that Khan has been embroiled in an alleged sex scandal, and those who are at the origin of the leaks seem to be operating in a strategy of drip distribution of audio files to the public.

Khan had previously been the subject of leaked audio conversations in October this year, which he said were deep forgeries created and chaired by Pakistani Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

Pushing back against lingering corruption allegations following the political crisis that led to his departure as prime minister this year, Khan had also made allegations of a US-led plot to remove him from his post as prime minister. minister.

Additionally, the source alleged that the timing of the leaks is potentially linked to Khans’ announcement that his party-led provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to make way for new elections.

(Editing by Amrtansh Arora)

