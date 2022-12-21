Politics
Penny Wong to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after Xi Jinping’s letter to Anthony Albanese
The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sino-Australian diplomatic relations.
A memorial ceremony will be held to mark the occasion
Senator Wong met Australia’s Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing earlier on Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, Senator Wong met with Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
“The ice is thawing but slowly,” she said as the couple strolled through the gardens, the temperature being -6C.
Mobile media picked up on the comment, asking the minister if she was looking forward to “breaking the ice” with Mr. Wang.
Partially frozen man-made ornamental ponds and streams run through the more than 20 buildings of the diplomatic complex in the capital’s Haidian district.
The compound is frequently used by the Chinese government to accommodate visiting dignitaries, including world leaders.
Senator Wong traveled to Beijing with a small Australian contingent that included Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Jan Adams and half a dozen other officials.
She and Mr Fletcher have made it clear that Australia wants a return to annual leaders’ meetings between Australia and China, as well as annual talks between the treasurer, trade minister and their Chinese counterparts.
The resumption of these meetings has not been officially approved.
Senator Wong thanked the Ambassador and Embassy staff for their hard work under difficult circumstances.
“It’s been a tough time in the relationship and a tough time because of all the COVID lockdowns,” she said.
She then asked Mr Fletcher about an existing bilateral agreement between Australia and China, and how nations could benefit from reinvigorated ties.
“A key part of that is what you are doing today, following the strategic dialogue with the Foreign Office with the Prime Minister’s annual leaders meeting,” Mr Fletcher replied.
“But another key element is the strategic economic dialogue, which brings together the treasurer and the trade minister here with their counterparts.
“These three elements together allow us to cover the full range of our interests here in the relationship which, as you know, are very broad.”
Senator Wong said that the resumption of these talks “would provide an opportunity to have a discussion between these various ministers on trade issues”.
Mr Fletcher replied: ‘He covers trade, he covers investment, he can cover economic issues that are important to both sides in terms of domestic policy.’ These questions are certainly of interest to us, given the evolution of the Chinese economy.
“They are also interested in our experience and our economic history. »
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he received a “warm” letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Mr Albanese had previously written to President Xi ahead of the anniversary.
“It is important that we have a better relationship with our main trading partner in the future. It’s also about… jobs in our economy and protecting Australia’s national interest,’ he told reporters on NSW’s central coast.
“From dialogue comes understanding and we need to have respectful relationships.”
China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday that Xi had exchanged greetings over the half-century of relations with Governor General David Hurley and Mr. Albanese.
The relationship has “achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries”, he said.
Healthy ties are “conducive to promoting regional and global peace, stability and prosperity”.
|
