Maybe at the end of the year we will announce that we will stop doing PPKM





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo opens up the possibility that by the end of this year, the government will end the enforcement of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) across Indonesia. This in view of the pandemic situation in the country, which is currently improving. Additionally, daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (12/20/2022) were in the 1,200s. “Today, yesterday, our daily cases were 1,200 and maybe at the end of the year we will declare the end of PSBB (Large-Scale Social Restrictions), our PPKM,” Jokowi said during from a speech during the Indonesia Economic Outlook 2023. event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Jakarta, Wednesday (21/12/2022). Read also: PPKM level 1 Jabodetabek extended, cinemas can accommodate 100% capacity The Head of State then explained again the course of the ups and downs of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Indonesia for almost three years. When the Delta variant entered, daily cases in Indonesia reached 56,000. “At that time, I remember that almost 80% of the ministers advised me to (do) confinement including the community also said the same. If we did that back then, maybe the story would be different now,” Jokowi said. Then came the Omicron variant, which at its peak of daily cases reached 64,000 cases. “We remember that at that time there was not enough personal protective equipment (PPE), there was no oxygen, the patient stack to the hospital. Fortunately, we were still calm at that time, not nervous and not nervous, so we were able to handle this very difficult situation well,” he continued. Read also: Jakarta Christmas Worship Festival Will Be Adapted To PPKM Regulations “We have to remember that such a trip is very difficult. Therefore, we have to keep working on our national capabilities,” Jokowi said. As previously reported, the government has again announced an additional daily case of Covid-19. On Tuesday (20/12/2022), at 12:00 WIB, there were 1,297 additional cases in one day. Thus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has now reached 6,711,703 since the announcement of the first case by President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020.

