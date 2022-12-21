Opposition rallies around Istanbul mayor as Turks reeling from sentencing

Turkey’s main opposition party has pushed back against rumors of a rift between its cautious leader and Istanbul’s high-flying mayor over who should challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the presidential race next year.

We are like a father and a son, President Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Tuesday at the meeting of his social democratic party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), appointing Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul. Imamoglu traveled to the Turkish capital to meet him and participate in the meeting of the parliamentary faction of the party. Imamoglu is not only the son of this party but mine. Therefore, it is my duty and our duty to support it, he promised.

Last week, a court sentenced Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison for insulting public officials after the 2019 local elections. Although Imamoglu will not serve jail time as the sentence is less than five years, the sentence effectively bars him from holding political office for the duration.

If the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation confirm his conviction, he should leave his post as mayor of Istanbul, the city he snatched from the clutches of the ruling party three years ago. No one knows how long the call will take. It could be concluded before or after the legislative and presidential elections in Turkey, scheduled between April and June.

Since the verdict was delivered, the Black Sea media-savvy businessman has made headlines in Turkey, reigniting debate over whether he is a better choice to dethrone Erdogan than bureaucrat Kilicdaroglu retired. Several columnists, particularly those close to power, have pointed out that Imamoglu’s rise to power constitutes an obstacle to the possible candidacy of Kilicdaroglu.

Speaking to Imamoglu at his side, Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan and his supporters of trying to drive a wedge between them to weaken the opposition ahead of the presidential race. I’m warning you, you can’t do this move. I also tell you, Erdogan, do not give in to pride and greed. You only have a few months left, he said.

The CHP leader has in recent weeks called the power a deception orchestrated by the presidency. The palace wrote down the verdict and the judge read it, he said.

Imamoglu told reporters he was flattered by Kilicdaroglu’s words of support.

Rumors of discord were partly fueled by Kilicdaroglu’s conspicuous absence from the large crowd that gathered outside the town hall immediately after the verdict was read. Imamoglu delivered a defiant speech that the opposition would win Turkey just as it had won Istanbul alongside Meral Aksener, the leader of the right-wing Iyi or Bon Party. It is the second largest of the Party of Six, a political platform of the CHP, Iyi and four smaller parties.

The Table of Six is ​​working to maintain a face of unity, saying it has pledged not to nominate a presidential candidate until the election date is clear. However several analysts believe that they have not found a candidate acceptable to all. Pro-AKP scholar Abdulkadir Selvi argues that Aksener, who makes repeated references to a candidate who can win, is to death against Kilicdaroglu, whom she (and many pollsters) consider the person least likely to beat Erdogan. Aksener visited two other potential CHP candidates: Imamoglu and Mansour YavasAnkara’s centre-right mayor, some of the latest polls indicate he is the winner of a likely race with Erdogan.

In an indirect message to Aksener, Kemal Kilicdaroglu told reporters in Ankara on Monday that a party should not interfere in the internal processes of other parties. Each side has its own rules, its own decision-making, he said.

While Kilicdaroglu and Imamoglu argue that the candidate would be determined by the Table of Six, neither has closed the door on their own candidacy. Kemal is coming, Kilicdaroglu said on Tuesday. Imamoglu, speaking to Fatih Altayl on Monday night, said he was one of the players in the opposing team. It’s up to the technical directors to decide whether I will play or not, he said in his usual metaphorical speech. But the good thing is that the team against Erdogan had many players who could be a game-changer. The government is stuck with one candidate, not the opposition.

A recent survey by Istanbul Economics Research & Consultancy of 1,500 people across Turkey in the aftermath of last week’s ruling, found that 64% view Imamoglu’s sentencing as unfair, 14% as fair and 22% have no d ‘opinion. Split by political affiliation, more than 90% of CHP, yi and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democracy Party (HDP) voters said the decision was unfair, a view shared by more than a third of voters in the AKP and half of the nationalist voters. Voters of the Movement Party, an ally of the AKP.

When asked if they considered the verdict to be politically motivated, a similar divide emerged: 62% overall thought so. While 93% of CHP supporters found the verdict political, only 40% of AKP voters found it. Ankara-based pollster MAK conducted an online survey of 5,000 people and found that 71% believed the decision was politically motivated.

Erdogan said in a statement three days after the decision that the case was a matter of court. There is still no final court decision at this time. The case will go to the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation. If the court made a mistake, it will be corrected.