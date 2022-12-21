Imran Khan’s Diatribes – Global Village Space





There is nothing new and constructive in Imran Khan’s speeches which he delivers every other day on television. Before his leg injury on November 3, he gave more than 70 speeches at public gatherings and repeated the same series of rants over and over.

His words are filled with lamentations, complaints, accusations, invectives, threats and promises to continue his so-called jihad for the illusionist Azadi until he regains power and locks his opponents in jail.

He took his ousting from power to heart and did not reconcile with him. His downfall is considered by him to be the greatest conspiracy and tragedy that ever happened to Pakistan. The failure of his multiple attempts to unseat the government using his street power has further irritated his nerves. This drove him mad and his behavior resembles that of an angry old villager cursing all passers-by. After repeated failures, he now wants to play his last trump card by dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP. Analysts believe that given the mixed loyalties of his party leaders and allies, this will also backfire.

Read more: Imran Khan calls for urgent PTI meeting over no-confidence decision

Better understand the subject

To vent his pent-up anger, he continues to blame and denigrate the United States, General Bajwa and the PDM leaders. He is a past master of U-turns and he changes his positions without any remorse.

Until recently he was highly critical of neutrality, but now he wants the new army chief to remain neutral. At the same time, he pinned high hopes on General Asim Munir that he would play a constructive role in organizing snap polls and taking down the assassins of Arshad Sharif, the torturers of Gill and Swati and of those who had tried to kill him.

Of all his detractors, his guns keep firing at Gen Bajwa, who haunts him day and night. He declared him his destroyer. He mistakenly equates General Musharraf’s NRO 1 with General Bajwa’s NRO 2, as the two have no similarity.

These days, IK tells stories of the barbarities of the government in place, which he describes as an imported government installed by the United States and the military establishment.

To prove his point, he mentions the gruesome manner in which his March Azadi was prevented from entering Isbd on May 25, and the barricade of Isbd the first week of November to prevent his cavalcade from storming Isbd.

It sheds light on the cases of kidnapping and torture of Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, the persecution of media presenters, the murder of Arshad Sharif and an assassination attempt against him. He says that never before has any Pakistani civilian or military regime indulged in such brutality as that committed by the PDM government. Interior Minister Sanaullah is portrayed as a butcher.

His memory of past events remains confined to the difficult period from the second half of 2021 and his most painful moments are from March to April 2022 during which his goose was cooked.

His memory fails him for the period from 2011 to mid-2021, during which he was the darling of the military establishment. He forgets how he was pampered and patronized by a few powerful generals, who allowed his one-man PTI to become a 30-seat NA party, a winner in KP, the third largest in Punjab and a few seats in Sind during the 2013 elections.

Read more: PTI condemns indecent audio attributed to Imran Khan

He also forgets how he was encouraged and supported by the same group of generals and a few others to stage a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 to overthrow the year-old PML-N government on unproven charges of rigging. He forgets the series of hurdles he created to stifle growth and defeat the incumbent government which had obtained a two-thirds majority and was functioning satisfactorily on all fronts of the macro economy, energy and terrorism.

His mind goes blank when reminded of the Panama scandal in which NS’s name was not on the list of 450 bigwigs with offshore accounts.

He never mentions the unwanted involvement and activism of the military establishment and the judiciary under CJ Saqib Nisar who promised IK to settle NS.

A special JIT was formed to be able to disqualify the incumbent prime minister in July 2017 on Aqama, not on corruption or money laundering charges. It was deemed essential by the planners to disqualify NS in order to weaken the fort of PML N in Punjab and clear the way for PTI.

When no progress could be made in Punjab, other PML-N leaders were harassed and arrested by the NAB on unproven charges.

The patronage of the military establishment shielded IK from the hand of the law despite his brazen defiance and violence. He was not arrested and put in jail for even an hour.

IK forgets how NS and his family were castigated by the PTI media cell and sued by the NAB court duly watched by a special judge to convict him and his daughter and Capt Safdar and send them to jail. Pro-Nawaz media and presenters were also ridiculed. The PTI brought the cultures of political violence, abuse and indecency into politics.

To win seats in various provinces, BAP, GDA and TLP were created. The PML-N government in Balochistan was removed from office and the BAP regime was installed in January 2018. It stripped the PML-N of the Balochistan Senate seat quota. Prior to the March 2018 senatorial elections, NS was stripped of his party’s presidency in order to prevent him from nominating candidates.

The establishment played a role in manipulating the Senate election results and appointing an unknown Sanjrani to the presidency.

In June 2022, a week before the general elections, NS, Maryam and Safdar were imprisoned for banning them from participating in an election campaign.

Read more: Prime Minister Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after Daily Mail apology

Despite all wrongdoing including buying the loyalty of PML N voters in South Punjab and shutting down RBS on polling day to stuff fake votes into ballot boxes, PTI won the elections in Center and Punjab with a razor. edge.

The PTI did not even obtain a simple majority and had to marry PML Q, MQM A, BNP M, BAP, GDA and independents to complete the magic figure and form governments. PML-N was a clear winner in Punjab despite serious handicaps and foul play.

Once the PTI took power in August 2018, its top priority was to destroy the PML-N and the PPP, win the elections of the two main parties and obtain a two-thirds majority in the Center and Punjab.

The PML-N leaders were kept on a leash by the NAB. They were held in NAB detention centers for 90 to 120 days without a court order. The NAB, FIA, Police, ANSF, FBR and other agencies harassed and persecuted them with a vengeance to break their will.

IK kept hoping that sooner rather than later 70-80 MPs and MPs from PML N would join PTI, but this did not happen. His favorite slogan was that he would spare no culprit but he could not convict a single looter. He could afford to threaten and intimidate them and not seek their political cooperation since COAS and DG ISI covered his flanks and rear.

IK and his entire team are inexperienced in governance and the art of governing had to rely heavily on the military establishment. He gave his wholehearted support every step of the way. The mess of IK at home and abroad was addressed by General Bajwa. The latter had the compulsion to extend his support as he did not want the new experiment to fail.

IK relentlessly praised his mentor Bajwa and ranked him as the best general produced by the army. To grant him a 3-year extension, IK sought the cooperation of the opposition for the first and last time.

Turning

He grew so attached to Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid that he argued with his godfather Bajwa over his posting in July 2021. This was the turning point that ended their honeymoon.

As IK had become excessively addicted to the crutches provided by the military establishment, he could not reconcile when Bajwa decided to take over the crutches and make the military apolitical. To regain his patronage, IK offered him a life extension of service, but he declined.

The change in posture converted Gen Bajwa from a saint to a Satan. All the good deeds done by Bajwa to make IK successful have been thrown overboard. He is portrayed as a monster responsible for his political misfortunes and all the current flaws in Pakistan.

Read more: Long March: From the armed struggle of Maos to the peaceful resistance of Imran Khan!

He covers up his failures by saying that the real power was in General Bajwa’s hands and he was just a string puppet dancing to his tunes.

There’s no point in crying over spilled milk. Yesterday, it was the PTI who had fun jibing the PDM, and today it’s the PDM’s turn to settle some old scores. No one seems very concerned about the sinking economy, although Shehbaz and his team say they are seriously making desperate efforts to save the economy and have announced a welfare package to relieve the population.

A senseless political tussle that has spawned political instability and uncertainty is the biggest obstacle to improving the economy.

The writer is a retired brigadier general, war veteran, and he took part in an epic Hilli battle in the 1971 war with India. He is also a defense and security analyst, international columnist and author of five books. His sixth book is in the process of being published. He is Chairman of Thinkers Forum Pakistan, Director of Measac Research Center, Member CWC PESS & Think [email protected] The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khans-diatribes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos