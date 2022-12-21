Latest news from Ukraine. Air raid sirens all over the country. Zelensky will ask the United States for long-range missiles





Expected hours in Washington for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who left for the United States yesterday on his first trip abroad since the start of the war. Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and address Congress. The United States is preparing to announce the shipment of a new $1.8 billion weapons package to kyiv that will include Patriot missiles and smart bombs for the first time. Ukraine, Zelensky’s surprise visit to Bakhmut 12:25 kyiv, 332 children missing since the start of the war There are 332 children missing in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office announced this on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. According to the government portal Children of War, as of December 21, 2022, 332 children were missing and 8,385 were found, the report said. The number of children killed since February 24 remained unchanged from the last count at 450, as well as that of children injured at 863.

11:59 Visit Zelensky denies cooling between Ukraine and the United States President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, described as extremely important, refutes those who argued that relations between Ukraine and the United States were cooling, according to Zelensky’s top adviser, Mikhailo Podolyak , quoted by various media including the Guardian. The Ukrainian leader’s trip to the United States, Podolyak added, will be an opportunity to explain to our American interlocutor the real situation in Ukraine, what weapons the Ukrainians need to fight the Russians and why. The United States, he concluded, unequivocally supports Ukraine.

11:58 Air raid sirens across the country, 5 victims yesterday Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine today: local officials reported, as the Guardian writes. Five civilians were killed and 17 others injured in yesterday’s Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. According to data from regional military administrations, four civilians were killed in the Donetsk region and one in the Kherson region. Russian forces opened fire on the latter area 71 times yesterday

