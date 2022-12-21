“Leaked audio is a message to Imran Khan that we have more” | Pro IQRA News





Pro IQRA News Updates.

The reality today is that PTI does not get a stay order in any case, the previous courts no longer do and that is PTI’s biggest concern at the moment. If Pervaiz Elahi does not pass a vote of confidence within the next 24 hours, the governor’s rule will be applied in Punjab. Chowdhury Salik says we don’t have talks with Parvez Elahi as Monis is obviously with Imran. So says senior journalist Aamir Ilyas Rana.

While talking about Naya Dur TV’s ‘Khabar Se Aye’ talk show, Aamir Ilyas Rana said that for many months we heard that Imran Khan’s audio and video is there and that many things are happening which are related to Reham Khan. Book. The audio and video leaks send a message to Imran Khan that we have more. I think this should not be done, the focus should be on Imran Khan’s case. When Imran Khan speaks of “Amr al-Maruf and Nahi an al-Munkar”, it means that it is said for others because you do not practice it yourself.

Renowned lawyer Raza Rehman said it was a violation of the constitution to record such personal audio recordings and make videos of Imran Khan. The Pica regulations also guarantee the protection of personal belongings. Given that Imran Khan set such a high moral standard, it is surprising to see such audios and videos of him, especially when he uses Islamic symbols such as the state of Medina, Amr Bul Maruf. There is a huge contradiction in Imran Khan’s words and actions.

He said the direction of the wind indicates that Imran Khan will be disqualified. See earlier judgments by Sadiq and Amin that if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified, Imran Khan will be conveniently disqualified in his business. If Pervaiz Elahi does not win a majority in the vote of confidence, he will not remain chief minister. It is also possible that the new Chief Minister will be elected tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly.

Renowned journalist Rafatullah Orkazai said that Imran Khan’s popularity in the KPK had started to decline. After the motion of no confidence and the cases against Imran Khan, few people spoke out for Imran. He said that four years ago, many terrorists escaped by escaping from prison in the same Bannu, the latest attack also seems to be similar and people think that we have reached the situation of there is four years old. Lawyer Saif said no one from outside entered, the trapped Taliban overpowered security personnel. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have spoken out against terrorism and they are tired. The central and provincial government should be serious and unite to find a solution to this problem.

The presenter was Raza Rumi. “Khabar Se Aayda” airs live on Naya Dur T from Monday to Saturday at 9:05 p.m.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://proiqra.com/audio-leak-is-a-message-to-imran-khan-that-we-have-more-pro-iqra-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos