Turkey’s new disinformation law represents the latest attempt to censor journalists

In Octoberthe Turkish parliament adopted a new law against misinformation. After years of martial law and emergency ruleDecision of the turkeys Justice and Development Party (AKP) pushed through the controversial bill with its ultra-conservative ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MPH).

Dissidents in the Turkish government interpreted the bill as a crude act of censorship. Members of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) protested the bill at Turkey’s Grand National Assembly in Ankara in the weeks before it was passed. A man held up a sign that read: Hands Off Social Media, while a woman on the other side of the conference room held one with the words: Fake News According to Who, According to What?

A particular concern was Section 29 of the bill, which criminalizes the widespread dissemination of misinformation, with penalties ranging from one to three years in prison. Despite the anti-american attitude of his parties populism strongman, AKP parliamentarian Ahmet Ozdemir cited the US law as a model law to rally support for the legislation. The US State Department rejected The comparison.

Although politicians and journalists are relatively familiar with turkeys repressions on independent media, October sweepthe censored legislation is worrying for all Turkish citizens.

Consequences for journalists

It is a climate of fear that the Kurdish citizens of Turkey know only too well. The nominal presence of the Kurds in the Turkish parliament is limited to the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which, despite the suffering of the AKP, relentless attempts to criminalize the partystrongly influences the six-party coalition vying to nominate a presidential candidate worthy enough to compete with Turkey’s intractable 20-year rule President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When the Disinformation Law was passed, CHP MP Burak Erbay broken his phone with a hammer and vowed to fight the law in the Constitutional Court. HDP MP for Istanbul Zeliha Gulum said black band on his mouth, while holding a sign saying: Journalism is not a crime, the free press cannot be silenced. Standing at her podium, she demonstrated the silence of his constituency for the majority of his speaking time.

The judiciary in Turkey is under the control of the current AKP-MHP [alliance]. Kurdish journalists are under great pressure because we report these rights violations and injustices that occur under special war policies, said Roza Metna, Women News Kurdish publisher and Platform of Kurdish Women Journalists of Mesopotamia (MKGP) spokesperson.

The number of journalists imprisoned in Turkey went to 87 in October, according to Association of Journalists Dicle Frat (DFG). According to the MKGP, 17 of these journalists are women.

Journalists say the law is designed to silence reports that criticize government policies. For example, reports published by the MKGP revealed how senior Turkish military and government officials are being wrongly acquitted of rape charges. The women say the current government enacted the Censorship Act to cover up its dirty policies. Because we often expose rapists, the website of women’s news agency Jin News has been shut down by the AKP-MHP government that runs the Turkish state, Metna said.

During the parliamentary session in which the bill was passed, representatives of the Turkish Journalists Syndicate wore black masks and issued a statement calling the law one of the heaviest censorship and self-censorship mechanisms in the history of the Republic. Along with seven other leading media outlets, including the National Committee of International Press Institutes in Turkey and the Turkish Press Councilthe Union rejected the bill outright.

Preparations for the Disinformation Bill had been going on for a long time. It wasn’t too surprising for that reason. But what is surprising are the three-year prison sentences for censorship, said Gulsen Solakerdomestic news and foreign policy reporter for Deutsche Welle Turkish.

The legislation, though an escalation, is just more of the same censorship of journalists for Solaker. The government tries to control and put pressure on the press and the media. This is not a new case. My first reaction, personally, as a journalist for 25 years, as someone experienced by Turkish standards, is that it hasn’t really affected my work and my process of creating news, Solaker said. When I receive information, I triple check with the sources. This new bill does not bring me new pressures, because it has already exerted itself on us.

Censorship extends to publications outside the country. In July, Turkey blocked access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America, allegedly for not obtaining the necessary licenses. For most observers, this is part of a thinly veiled ploy by the government to tighten Turkey’s firewall against the broadcast of reports produced by foreign news agencies. Using VPNs and sister sites like InspiredMinds.dehowever, still allow many Turkish readers to follow the censored information published by Deutsche Welle.

Impacts outside the media

While the latest bill represents a widespread crackdown on newsrooms and political offices, the impact that Turkey’s increasingly threatening censorship laws are having on the cultural sector shows that it will also have effects on the average citizen. Beral Madraone of Turkey’s leading art workers, understood the passing of bills as part of a long tradition.

The culture sector is already experiencing a kind of censorship [for] almost a century. Obviously, artists and art experts, including me, are always cautious and always finding new strategies to circumvent attacks from the opposition, Madra said.

In 2015, Madra resigned as curator of the Anakkale Biennial after coming under verbal attack from the local AKP MP, who held a press conference condemning her as anti-government and monitored her tweets. the [AKP MP] gave a press conference and condemned me as being opposed to the government, and forc[ed] the mayor to stop my curatorship,” Madra said.

Turkey Elections 2023

Many observers believe the timing of the bills reveals the AKP’s political state of emergency ahead of the country’s 2023 elections. According to Ali Babacanthe main chairman of the Democracy and Progress Party, a breakaway party that split from the AKP, the bill means that the AKP is panic of its electoral strength in the next elections.

The sly politicization of the bills was perhaps most evident in one of his first high-profile caseswhich sought to criminalize the president of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, for violating the new law. In an ongoing politicized legal battle that began before the bills were passed, Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglumember of the CHP party under Kilicdaroglu and potential presidential candidate of 2023, faces a sentence of more than two years in prison and a political ban on supposedly insulting” officials of the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey.

The so-called disinformation bill comes at a time of high tension: verbal disputes between Turkish political offices and parliamentarians are ensuing in and out of court during a volatile and contested election cycle.

It is also the beginnings of the law. There were only a few cases, one or two journalists were implicated in his context, and the prosecutor rejected this allegation. There are cases linked to ordinary citizens but we don’t know the results yet, Solaker said. We see that people are more hesitant, more cautious, more fearful on social networks.

I don’t think our journalism is greatly affected by this bill at this time, Solaker noted, however. This may not indicate what will happen before the election.

picture by Omar Ram to Unsplash.