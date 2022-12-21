What Xi’s hyper incompetence on Covid means for us and for the world: be extra vigilant





Does Xi Jinpings Covid Incompetence Have No End? It would seem so. In 2019-20, his lab in Wuhan unleashed a Covid virus on the world, and everyone paid dearly for China’s delay in letting the world know. Then he created ineffective vaccines that the world realized were not working to provide immunity to vaccinees. This is likely why Xi has adopted the zero Covid strategy of locking down any building, area or city that has reported even a single infection. And, for a time, we thought that China had actually managed to do things quite efficiently, without acknowledging the reality that supply chains were being disrupted, and the pandemic itself had an impact on lives and livelihoods everywhere. Everything that went wrong had to do with China after the pandemic hit us in the solar plexus. Now, even as the rest of the world has returned to normal, giving itself better vaccines and improving healthcare facilities, the Chinese people, fed up with repeated incarcerations because of Covid, have revolted and a afraid Xi’s regime went from zero-covid to zero-backbone to zero-strategy on the management of the opening. As the New York Times reported, China went from zero-Covid to no plan in days. It’s incompetence with a capital I, born out of fear of its own citizens’ anger at previous incompetence in handling Covid. Now some epidemiologists are saying that 60% of Chinese could be infected over the next three months. It would be the biggest epidemic in the world in a very, very long time. The United States is already warning that during the current winter, another the global outbreak of infections is coming. Since the movement of Chinese goods and people is critical to keeping the global economy going right now, whatever happens in the United States or China affects everyone, it’s a safe bet that the infections will increase across the world. the The Indian government has taken up the challenge and asked states to start sequencing Covid genomes to estimate their virulence, but it needs to be more proactive again. In addition to the intensification of genome sequencing, it must in particular: First, increase random testing and sero-surveys to check for possible drops in immunity levels. Second, possibly re-immunize vulnerable sections of the population with third and fourth booster doses. Third, work to create new vaccine variants that are more effective against new Omicron mutants. Since it takes between six months and a year to launch the variants and the production of vaccines, the work must start now. The only defense against a hyper-incompetent China is the hyper-vigilance of India and the rest of the world. There is no vaccine against autocratic Chinese incompetence.

