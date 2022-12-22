Imran to announce ‘new plan of action’ at PTI protest outside Punjab governor’s house on Thursday – Pakistan





PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that the party had decided to hold a rally outside the Punjab governor’s house on Thursday (tomorrow), adding that President Imran Khan would address supporters and announce a new plan to ‘stock.

Attempts are being made to disregard PTI’s mandate [] our AMPs are getting phone calls and Zardari rule money is being used for games in Punjab, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran said last week that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve the provincial assemblies this Friday (December 23).

Subsequently, the coalition government moved into action to prevent Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi from dissolving the Punjab Assembly.

On Sunday, Dawn reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with cabinet members of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaats faction and discussed CM Elahi’s prospects of joining the PDM with PML-Q ministers Salik Hussain and Tariq. Bashir Cheema.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari continued his consultations on the future of the provincial legislature with Shujaat. The ruling federal alliance has its sights set on Punjab’s 10 PML-Q lawmakers as the tally could swing in its favor if at least seven of the PMAs are persuaded to switch loyalties.

According to a party insider, Zardari and Shujaat worked along these lines.

Referring to these developments during a media address accompanied by PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore today, Azhar said the public will no longer remain silent.

This time the nation will show what they want [] People will not become silent spectators. Enough is enough.

Imran decided to gather a large crowd in front of the Governor’s House to prevent them [the Pakistan Democratic Movement] to take unconstitutional measures, Azhar said.

He went on to say that the PTI leader would address the rally at 5 p.m. and announce the way forward.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry claimed that female PTI members received money from Zardari’s sahabs party.

MPAs told Imran Khan that they received calls in Multan and Lahore [] they were told to abstain and remain absent from the vote of confidence [against Elahi]but they also rejected that, he said.

In a double-edged decision on Monday, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had asked CM Elahi to secure a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly today, while PML-N and PPP lawmakers have submitted a separate resolution of non-confidence against him in an attempt to prevent him from dissolving the assembly.

However, the PTI said Elahi would not seek the vote of confidence and called the governors’ order illegal.

Commenting on the matter in today’s media address, Chaudhry reiterated that the governor’s order was unconstitutional, adding that if Rehman oversteps his bounds, he can be charged under Section 6. [treason] of the Constitution.

