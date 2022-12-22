What is Imran Khan’s sex appeal row? Explicit audio leak plunges former Pakistani PM into controversy





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed in major controversy after an audio leak showed him making waves in the country’s political arena. The sensational audio is said to be a “sex call” between him and an unidentified woman.

The ‘sex appeal’ controversy has sparked a political row in Pakistan, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan claiming that the audio clips are fake and were released by the ruling government to defame the leader of their party.

Meanwhile, the opposition party dubbed him a ‘grade C porn actor’, ‘disgusting and unethical’ and ‘Emraan Hashmi of Pakistan’ for the former Pakistani prime minister’s allegedly intimate conversations with a friend, with the audio now going viral.

What is the Imran Khan ‘sex call’ controversy?

Just months before the general election, several audio files shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on YouTube left the nation stunned, having allegedly had PTI leader Imran Khan’s “phone sex” conversation with a woman.

The clips have now gone viral and have a very explicit subject matter, including a moment the woman can be heard saying ‘I’m in so much pain because of what you did to me, I can’t even go to the doctor .” The audio soon began to spark political outrage against Khan in Pakistan.

During the phone call, the male voice – allegedly PTI leader Imran Khan – asks the woman to meet him but she refuses, saying she is still “evil”. The couple then discuss the possibility of meeting the next day, but the man says his family will be visiting.

The man, believed to be Imran Khan, said in the intimate phone call: “I will see if it is possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to delay their visit. I’ll let you know tomorrow.

Public outrage against Imran Khan has reached an all-time high, with several people calling him a “class C porn actor”. Naila Inayat, journalist and correspondent in South Asia, tweeted: “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far made no official comment on the controversy.

READ | An explosive wave of Covid will soon take over the world? Experts warn that 60% of China and 10% of the world could be infected in 3 months

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-c-grade-porn-actor-what-is-imran-khan-sex-call-row-explicit-audio-leak-former-pakistan-pm-controversy-3012100 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos