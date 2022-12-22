Imran Khan to unveil PTI’s ‘next plan of action’ at ‘huge’ protest tomorrow





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan appears on a giant screen as he addresses an anti-government rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, 2022. AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Economic Focal Person Hammad Azhar has announced that party leader Imran Khan will unveil his next plan of action in an “important” speech tomorrow (Thursday).

At a press conference accompanied by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore on Wednesday, Azhar said the party would hold a ‘huge’ demonstration outside the Punjab governor’s house tomorrow at 5pm to register their protest .

The political situation in Punjab is tense as Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convened a session today for a vote of confidence regarding Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

But defying the guidelines, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, a PTI member, called the order unconstitutional and adjourned an ongoing session until Friday.

In response, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened that the government would issue a statement at 4 p.m. today, which is still not ready to dismiss Elahi as chief minister.

The PTI decided to totally oppose any initiative of the opposition led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement and called for demonstrations in front of the Governor’s House.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry (L) speaks during a press conference alongside the party’s economic focal point Hammad Azhar in Lahore on December 21, 2022. YouTube screenshot via HumNewsLive

“A circus has been set up all over the country,” Azhar said, chastising the opposition, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, for being involved in the horse trade.

PML-Q MPs support CM Elahi

In light of a vote of confidence or no confidence, the votes of the Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) are extremely important and the opposition was considering enlisting their support through the leader of the PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat.

However, a statement released by PML-Q said party lawmakers have assured their full support for incumbent Chief Minister Elahi.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister and Parliamentary Leader of PML-Q Sajid Bhatti, members gave CM Punjab full authority for all decisions and resolved to remain united under his leadership, the party statement said. .

If a motion of no confidence is proposed in the provincial assembly, the members agree to vote in favor of the chief minister, the president and the vice-president.

In this regard, addressing the press conference alongside Azhar, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also mentioned that all PML-Q MPs supported CM Elahi, the President and Vice -President.

“We have the numbers,” Chaudhry said, noting that the PTI and PML-Q have joint members numbering 187.

The President sends a letter to President Alvi

Meanwhile, President PA Sibtain has sent a letter to President Arif Alvi for the impeachment of the incumbent governor, Punjab Minister for Environmental Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said.

The former justice minister mentioned that under article 101(3), the president has the power to remove the governor.

Basharat said in the letter written for the dismissal, the speaker also complained about the behavior of the governor.

“He also pointed to the Governor’s unconstitutional actions and asked the President to ensure that the Governor does not take any further unconstitutional actions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1022382-imran-khan-to-unveil-ptis-next-plan-of-action-in-huge-protest-tomorrow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos