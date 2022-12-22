Imran and Alvi discuss situation amid political wrangling in Punjab





LAHORE: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan amid political wrangling in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab.

Uncertainty has gripped Punjab as the provincial government and the opposition remain at odds over the no-confidence motion and vote of confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are confident they have the numbers needed to keep the Punjab CM alive, while the opposition says it could upset the ruling alliance.

As political tensions persist, President Alvi called on the former prime minister to discuss meetings he held with Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the decisions taken by the top leadership of the PTI during today’s meeting and the party’s ally, the PML-Q.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has sent a letter to President Alvi for the impeachment of the incumbent Governor, Punjab Minister for Environmental Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat said. Raja.

The former justice minister said that under section 101(3), the president has the power to remove the governor. Basharat said in the letter written for the dismissal, the speaker also complained about the behavior of the governor. “He also pointed to the Governor’s unconstitutional actions and asked the President to ensure that the Governor does not take any further unconstitutional actions.”

Dissolving assemblies is our constitutional right

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was his party’s constitutional right to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. .

The PTI leader’s comment comes after PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against PTI-allied chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in a bid to prevent the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Later, the government announced that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman would denotify CM Elahi if he failed to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Addressing a delegation of lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said the country cannot progress until there is the rule of law. “In order to emerge from the slavery of the United States, the justice system must be restored and all institutions must operate within their limits,” he added.

He again accused the former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of being responsible for the current economic crisis in the country. Imran declared that the dissolution of assemblies was the constitutional right of the PTI.

However, lawyers informed the former prime minister that the Punjab governor’s decision to order the chief minister to conduct a vote of confidence was illegal.

Imran Khan has instructed the lawyers to start a rule of law movement across the country.

According to the law, the chief minister cannot dissolve the assembly once a motion of no confidence has been tabled against him. The governors’ recent requirement for the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence from the chamber means he must ensure he manages to secure 186 votes in the assembly.

However, the PTI and its allies claim that the decision of the PML-N and the PTI to oust the chief minister of Punjab is illegal and is only an attempt to avoid general elections.

The PTI currently has 177 members while the PML-Q has 10 members in the Punjab Assembly. On the other hand, the opposition has a combined 176 members from the PML-N, PPP and Rah-i-Haq parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/12/22/imran-president-alvi-discuss-situation-amid-political-wrangling-in-punjab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos