Ex-PM Khan in Sex Call Row, party denies viral audio clip





FILE: Imran Khan, Former Prime Minister and President of the PTI

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is caught up in a raging controversy over a leaked audio clip believed to be his intimate conversations with a woman, sources say.

It came after Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider shared an audio clip on YouTube shocking the nation months before the general election. Some reports claimed that the audio came from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office.

The viral clips are the latest in a series of alleged leaked conversations attributed to Imran Khan after his office was overthrown in a vote of no confidence.

However, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has branded the audio clips as fake, accusing the current government under Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif of using fake videos and audios to target their leader.

Political opponents of the PTI president cannot think beyond creating fake audios and videos, PTI leader Arslan Khalid is quoted as saying by NDTV.

In recordings allegedly of a call between the cricketer-turned-politician and a woman, a man is heard making lewd remarks while pressing for a date, according to the report.

The man, apparently the former Pakistani prime minister, urges the woman to meet him, but she is reluctant and says she is in pain.

They discuss meeting the next day, but the man says he will confirm the meeting as his family is supposed to visit.

I will see if it is possible as my family and children are coming, said the voice allegedly of the head of the PTI, quoted by NDTV. I will try to delay their visit. I’ll let you know tomorrow.

It remains to be established that the voice in the clips belongs to Imran Khan, but the former Pakistani Prime Minister is beaten online.

In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi, tweeted Naila Inayat, a journalist and South Asia correspondent.

Earlier, ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that his country was sinking, announcing that the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for new polls.

