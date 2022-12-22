Jokowi confides that he is not invited to sing, Sri Mulyani: ready to be mistaken for Mr. President!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confided that the ministers always face up when there is a problem, but never invite them to fun events. Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani also admitted that she was ready to make a mistake. “President @jokowi has been insinuating to us ministers if there is a problem come and report to the president, if it is a singing and catering event ministers only invite him not. Get ready to be wrong, Mr. President,” Sri Mulyani said via his Instagram. account, Thursday (22/12/2022). Sri Mulyani also recounted the moment Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto “reported” to Jokowi. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Wow,….! I was reported to President @jokowi by Coordinating Minister @airlanggahartarto_official singing with Rossa – song title is ‘Women’ – According to today’s theme, the commemoration of Mother’s Day,” he said. Sri Mulyani also uploaded a video. In the video, Jokowi’s statement is summarized as he satirized his ministers until Airlangga “brought it back” to Jokowi. He also explained that the chanting event was held in honor of all the institutions and parties that had organized and achieved the “Recover Together – Recover Stronger” substance of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. Sri Mulyani admitted that she was present with Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi. “The award ceremony was given to all the institutions and parties who have successfully organized the content of ‘Recover Together – Recover Stronger’ for Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, organized by the Office of the Coordinating Minister of economy @airlanggahartarto_official,” Sri Mulyani said. “I was present with the Minister of Foreign Affairs @retno_marsudi and I participated in the award ceremony. At the end of the event, I was asked to sing a song by Rossa”, he said added. Jokowi jokes are not invited to sing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) joked about himself, which is always a reference ministers have to deal with when something goes wrong. Jokowi insinuated that his staff never invited him to a meal. This was conveyed by Jokowi in the Indonesian Economic Outlook 2023 as posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Wednesday (12/21/2022). Jokowi talked about the things that have always been difficult for him. “The two things earlier, downstream and then supported by green power. The difficulty is the implementation. But the headache is usually given to me,” Jokowi said. However, says Jokowi, he has never been invited when there is a fun event. He brought up yesterday’s singing event which he didn’t attend. “If that’s the problem, the problem, the ministers have to face me. But the good things, like yesterday, were singing, eating and eating, never inviting me,” Jokowi said to laughter from those present. . See also “Jokowi’s signal to stop the PPKM at the end of this year”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (this is /imk)

