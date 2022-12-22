Who is Ayla Malik? Ayla Malik Wikipedia, age, husband, family, sister, etc.





Who is Ayla Malik?

Ayla Malik is a politician and journalist who first worked as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 in a women-only seat and central member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and served as campaign manager of Imran Khan in Mianwali. Later, she served as Deputy General Secretary of Millat Party and was a National Alliance Platform MP from 2002 to 2007. After that, Ayla Malik joined PTI, and since then she is a central member of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf, she was on the Party’s priority list for a reserved seat in the National Assembly. Still, the Party needed to win more hearts to appoint her to parliament.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Rawalpindi declared his intermediate certificate “fake” on July 20, 2013, which bears the list number of a male candidate named Imdad Hussain. PTI Chairman Imran Khan decided to field Ayla in her hometown seat in Mianwali in the election after deciding to keep Rawalpindi’s seat as she had been the Party’s campaign manager in the district in which the PTI won all the seats. On May 10, 2013, Ayla Malik was injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on her convoy in Mianwali.

Age Ayla Malik

Ayla was born in Mianwali on October 6, 1970. Ayla, now 52, ​​completed her early education in Pakistan and moved abroad for her higher education. She belongs to a political family. His grandfather “Amir Muhammad Khan” was the Governor of West Pakistan. Her sister Samaria Malik is also a politician. She is now the most crucial part of the PTI political party.

Ayla Malik’s husband

Are you interested to know who Ayla Malik is married to? Here is the information provided. Ayla Malik is a Pakistani politician and journalist who first worked as a Member of the National Assembly. Ayla is married to her husband, Yar Muhammad Rind. The couple together have two children. It should be noted that her husband, Yar Muhammad, is also a famous Pakistani politician.

Ayla Malik Family

Ayla’s grandfather, Amir Mohammad Khan, was Governor of West Pakistan. Moreover, Ayla Malik belongs to a political family as her sister Sumaira is also a famous politician. She is also the niece of Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, the former President of Pakistan. Farooq Leghari directed. Ayla is the sister of politician Sumaira Malik. She is also the niece of former Pakistani President Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Sister Ayla Malik

Ayla’s sister, Samaria Malik, is also a politician. She is now the most crucial part of the PTI political party. Sumaira Malik is a Pakistani politician who served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to October 2013. She was born on 19 December 1963. She holds a Master of Arts in Political Science from Punjab University .

