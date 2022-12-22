Imran Khan will have to review his strategy | Pro IQRA News





There has been a dangerous and unethical series of audio leaks in Pakistan these days. Politics is already under the influence of gangsterism, monopoly and obscenity, but these audio leaks have made the environment more immoral and uncivilized. News and images about the private lives of politicians are already circulating in the Pakistani media. Agencies have used these underhanded tactics to control and blackmail politicians. It is sad that politicians resort to such obscene factors to humiliate each other. When such unethical documents about a politician are leaked, the politicians try to find their own political benefit instead of collectively stopping the unethical act. When Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif was a special man in the establishment, he was involved in such activities against Benazir Bhutto. Whether it’s throwing offensive photos of her from the plane or Sheikh Rashid throwing obscenities at her in Parliament, Nawaz Sharif is one of the founders of this dastardly game. At this time, Shaheed tried to explain to Nawaz Sharif that he should refrain from this work and fear when your family will be treated like this.

Pakistani politicians constantly and profusely lie about the political role of the establishment and agencies. They like these institutions when they are used against their political adversaries and as soon as their weapons turn against them, they begin to realize the constitutional limits of these institutions. These institutions have no permanent friends and enemies, they have short-term interests into which anyone can fall. During the Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, a regular and systematic series of private videos and audios of politicians began. When the obscene video of Muslim League (N) leader Zubair Umar was leaked, everyone from Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders to his supporters laughed at the moment. The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shehbaz Gul, crossed all the limits of shamelessness to embarrass Zubair Umar. Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan used to give advance notice of Maryam Nawaz audio leak that his audio was coming. Imran Khan used to take credit for leaked Maryam Nawaz audio and ridicule her in public meetings. At that time, everything was on one side and the whole Tehreek-e-Insaaf including Imran Khan was of the opinion that the support of the institutions and their friendliness would always remain the same. But what will happen to the plot?

In recent days, the institutions are also the same, the method of the incident is also the same, but this time the target is Imran Khan, chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaaf and a pioneer of worthwhile changes in Pakistan. Today, his audio leaks continue. How did Imran Khan reach this level that those who made him the state advocate of Medina today are determined to make him a marketable and obscene man? According to Nasir Kazmi: Why is it raining stones on my head today? I always made you my god

One should never impose excessive demands on others. When people set high standards of honesty and truthfulness for others, they ultimately hold those standards accountable. Especially when you are a political leader, you should never use religious ideas as a political vehicle. Imran Khan had started a dangerous series of “Amar-e-Maruf” and “Jihad”. His personality has become a standard among his political opponents and supporters. It was an extreme act. Now that her character is coming out after her leaks, it’s also an extremist attitude. If he had been a political leader, he would be less afraid today.

Another mistake made by Imran Khan was to implicate personalities in the struggle with the establishment. By constantly criticizing General Bajwa and making offensive speeches, he forced opposition circles to retaliate against him. The political leaders they try to be should have politicized ideas and national issues and not resort to personal attacks. When you humiliate someone that much, they will fight back. Imran Khan must review his policy to avoid audio leaks and further humiliations against him.

