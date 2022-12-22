Myanmar generals could face trial in Indonesia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) hands the gavel to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he passes the ASEAN seat to Indonesia during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on November 13, 2022. / AFP

By Bertil Lintner December 22, 2022

Indonesia will take over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in January, but that doesn’t mean the regional grouping will do anything decisive to end the crisis in Myanmar. . ASEAN’s two basic principles, consensus and non-interference, make it a non-starter. But a move put forward by a group of Indonesian legal experts could have a profound impact on the fate of the junta that took power in Naypyitaw in February last year. These experts argued for the amendment of a law enacted in 2000 that limits penalties for human rights violations to those committed only by Indonesian citizens. If accepted by the country’s Constitutional Court, Myanmar’s generals could face trial in Indonesia.

Chapter XA of Indonesia’s constitution, which was drafted in the closing days of World War II and when its nationalist leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence from Dutch colonial rule, guarantees the protection of human rights. man to anyone. However, Section 5 of the 2000 Act provides that the Indonesian Human Rights Court may hear and adjudicate cases of gross human rights violations committed by Indonesian citizens outside the borders of the Republic of Indonesia. ‘Indonesia. Legal experts Marzuki Darusman, a former attorney general, Busyro Muqoddas, head of legal affairs at Muhammadiyah, the country’s largest Muslim charity, and Sasmito Madrim, chairman of the Independent Alliance of Indonesian Journalists (AJI) argue that the constitution of 1945 does not mention the question of citizenship and, therefore, supports the protection of human rights in a universal way. Experts want Indonesian citizens removed from the law because they say such wording contradicts the original constitution.

According to a press release issued by law firm THEMIS Indonesia, Legal Aid Institution of Muhammadiyah and AJI on October 13, the court held its second hearing of a petition seeking a change in a law concerning the Human Rights Court. the man. The move would allow cases to be heard in Indonesia against perpetrators of atrocities in Myanmar. The online hearing was heard by three judges of the nine-member Constitutional Court who were reportedly very open to the petitioners’ arguments. The case is still pending and there will be a third hearing involving the plenary of the Constitutional Court, i.e. all of its nine judges.

After that, it is possible that the case will be heard by the Indonesian parliament, which may or may not vote in favor of amending Article 5 of the 2000 law to be, as the three legal experts argue, in compliance with the 1945 constitution. But the very fact that the Constitutional Court held hearings on the case drew attention in Indonesia.

In an opinion piece published by the Jakarta Post newspaper on October 12, Salai Za Uk Ling, deputy director of the Chin Human Rights Organization, Antonia Mulvey, executive director of Legal Action Worldwide, and Chris Gunness, director of the Myanmar Accountability Project, said it would send a strong signal to Myanmar’s generals who have blatantly ignored ASEAN’s pleas that their actions are embarrassing for a region struggling to establish good economic and diplomatic relations internally and also with countries outside East Asia. The authors went on to say that if the Indonesian Constitutional Court allows the case to be heard, it would be a victory for Indonesian justice, a victory for Indonesian diplomacy, a victory for ASEAN and, most importantly, a victory. for the 55 million inhabitants of Burma.

It is too early to tell what the results of these efforts will be, and Naypyitaw’s generals have yet to react to what is happening in Indonesia, a country that endured decades of dictatorship before it could become the most democratic Southeast Asian dynamics. This image was tarnished by the adoption on December 6 of a new penal code which would prohibit sexual relations outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried and homosexual couples, insulting the president and expressing opinions contrary to the national ideology, known under the name of Pancasila, the five principles on which Indonesia was founded and which can be interpreted in different ways: divinity, humanity, unity, democracy and social justice.

There were public protests against the new law and Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said on the organization’s website on December 8: All of a sudden, the human rights situation human rights in Indonesia has deteriorated significantly, with potentially millions of people in Indonesia facing criminal charges under this deeply flawed law.

But Indonesian civil society remains strong with very active human rights organizations and press freedom groups, making it doubtful that this law can be enforced. Nor will it affect the petition currently being brought before the Constitutional Court through an initiative by three prominent Indonesian citizens of impeccable reputation.

With Indonesia assuming the ASEAN chairmanship next year, the legal issue is also expected to be discussed among other member states. So far, the only ASEAN effort to resolve the crisis in Myanmar has been the Five Point Consensus, a peace plan adopted when coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing conducted a brief visit to Jakarta on April 24 last year. It calls for an end to the violence and for a constructive dialogue between all the parties concerned.

It was also decided that the ASEAN President would appoint a special envoy to facilitate mediation on the dialogue process and provide assistance through the AHA, the ASEAN Coordination Center for Assistance. humanitarianism in disaster management. All of this has not materialized because ASEAN has no mechanism to implement such decisions made by the bloc. ASEAN has only banned members of the junta from attending certain vital ASEAN meetings. More recently, the junta-appointed defense minister, General Mya Tun Oo, was barred from attending a summit with Southeast Asian defense chiefs, held late November in Cambodia, the current president of ASEAN.

ASEAN previously banned junta foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin from attending two meetings earlier this year and also disinvited Min Aung Hlaing from its 2021 and 2022 meetings. The military regime reacted angrily these very modest steps taken by ASEAN. Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun blasted ASEAN after a previous snub, saying the bloc violated its own policy of non-interference in a country’s sovereign affairs while facing to external pressures. But what so far has only been a shouting match could take a completely different turn, and therefore outside the framework of ASEAN, if the Jakarta affair continues and allows Min Aung Hlaing and his acolytes to be tried before an Indonesian court.