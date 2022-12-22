Imran Khan’s party slams viral audio clip purporting to show him doing ‘phone sex’ as fake





Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is currently embroiled in another controversy following the viral release of an audio clip which allegedly shows him having phone sex with a woman.

Audio clip goes viral and allegedly implicates Imran Khan in phone sex with woman

Syed Ali Haider, a Pakistani journalist, posted the two-part audio tape on his YouTube page. A man, allegedly Imran Khan, is heard talking lewdly to a woman in the audio clip.

The audio clip, which has since garnered widespread attention, is the latest in a series of allegedly leaked conversations that Imran Khan has been linked to since he was overthrown earlier this year and accused the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment to conspire against him.

According to a few Pakistani news portals, the audio was leaked by the Pakistani PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).

The veracity of the audios is questioned; some Pakistani journalists claim that Imran Khan was speaking on the recording

Journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said in a tweet that while Imran Khan is free to live his life as he sees fit, he should stop presenting himself as some sort of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah.

Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life, but I hope he stops presenting himself as some kind of model Muslim leader for the whole Ummah.

— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 20, 2022

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, according to Daily Pakistan, claimed he was aware of the identity of the unnamed woman in the leaked recording but chose not to reveal her.

Imran Khan turned into Emraan Hashmi in the alleged sex appeals leak, according to Pakistani writer Naila Inayat.

In the alleged sex calls leak, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.

— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022 Imran Khan Party claims tape is fake

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan’s party, called the audio clip “fake”. “. Political opponents of the PTI President, according to the head of the PTI, Dr. Arslan Khalid, are only capable of producing bogus audio and video.

Imran Khan was allegedly heard in an audio recording from October attempting to bribe members before being beaten in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. He is also heard defending his actions.

Another audio recording believed to be from the former prime minister was heard discussing a coded message delivered by Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington in March 2022, which detailed intentions to remove him from office.

