Here’s why Imran Khan left Bollywood





After starring in the 2008 Bollywood smash Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, former actor Imran Khan found instant fame. He then contributed to a few hit movies that came out. However, he quit acting and faded from the public spotlight after some time. 2015 saw Katti Batti, Imran’s latest release.

Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran has stopped acting

Imran ended his acting career in November 2020, according to Akshay Oberoi. Akshay claimed that Imran Khan, who was no longer an actor due to his desire to quit his acting profession, is his best friend in movies during an appearance with Navbharat Times.

I can call Imran at four in the morning because he is my best friend. Imran and I have been together for 18 years and we both studied acting at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West. Imran Khan is currently out of action, he added.

I’m not going to pressure him, but as a friend, I believe Imran has the potential to be a better screenwriter and director. I don’t know when he will make his film, but I believe it will happen soon. Imran Khan also has a very good sense of cinematic sensibility, so I know anything he does as a director will be fantastic.

Bollywood was choking for Imran Khan

Check out his answers to questions about nepotism, Bollywood parties and how to get ahead in the 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session. He also hinted throughout the session that he would give up acting.

A Reddit user reportedly asked him how he felt when he periodically saw himself on TV or the internet, and Imran said: I don’t watch TV, I made a concerted effort not to eat, breathe and exist entirely within the Bollywood bubble. It can get suffocating.

Someone commented, From the interviews I’ve watched, you look like one of the few artists who aren’t absorbed in Bollywood. You give the impression of being nailed to the ground. Are you deliberately trying to stay in touch with the outside world?

Imran’s response was, It is not a conscious effort. Most of the fuss doesn’t interest me. I like to live a calm and peaceful life with my pets, old friends and other animals. In an ideal world, I would just focus on making movies and avoid the rest of the media circus.

Due to his relationship with star Aamir Khan, a netizen asked him about nepotism and housebreaking in Bollywood. Imran Khan replied, He never read any of my scripts or invited a producer to see me.

Imran Khan claimed that there were drunken encounters and fights at Bollywood rallies. People drink, dance, stand in corners and talk about people they don’t like, there are drunken encounters and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even though they don’t have no need to pee, he wrote.

Imran Khan’s journey to Bollywood

In the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Imran Khan began his career as a child actor at the age of 5. He portrayed Raj, a young Aamir Khan, in the film. Imran Khan made his professional debut as an adult in the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, presented by Aamir Khan and filmed by Abbas Tyrewala.

With the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India from the previous year, Imran also made his directorial debut. In 2015, he co-starred in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. Since then, Imran Khan has kept a barrier from cinema for about five years.

Imran Khan’s other films are Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Luck, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, I Hate Love Stories, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly. Unlike playing a guy who could stop those 20 guys from fighting, he wasn’t fighting 20 guys for the female protagonist at once.

He took on roles that portrayed men the way women typically view them. They were adults, he never portrayed a man-child in one of his films, and he listened to his wife.

