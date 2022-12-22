Imran Khan once again lands in hot soup, leaked audio of vulgar call invites hatred; PTI claims it’s fake





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is once again embroiled in the controversy and this time it’s over an alleged ‘sex appeal’.

According to reports, an alleged recording of the leader with an unknown woman has come to light in which he can be heard engaging in a sexually explicit and lewd conversation.

Watch | Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan’s sordid audio is the latest in a series of leaks

With elections due to be held in the country next year, this alleged registration of the Pakistani founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf has drawn widespread criticism.

FirstPost reports that the recording of the call was apparently leaked by a local Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider. First shared on Youtube, the audio is now making the rounds on Twitter.

Reportedly, a few Pakistani news portals also claimed that it was an old recording and that the call was made from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office.

However, Imran Khan’s PTI party said the audio was fake.

Dr Arslan Khalid, a PTI leader who served as Imran Khan’s (digital media) focal person during his rule, said that “political opponents of the PTI chairman cannot think beyond creating fake audios and videos”.

Another PTI leader, Azhar Mashwani, also condemned the defamation of Khan.

It is not the first time that a controversial audio allegedly involving the former prime minister has been ‘leaked’. Earlier, overly damning audios allegedly implicating Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi Khan were leaked.

(With agency contributions)

