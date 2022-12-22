No kidding! Rows of Jokowi actions anger the world

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially banned bauxite exports from June 2023. This policy of banning the export of this product is not the first time that Jokowi has applied it, but there are others products.

The series of actions to ban commodity exports led by President Jokowi have certainly made the rounds of the world. Several examples have been seen, where Indonesia is currently in a trade dispute between the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the European Union, due to a ban on nickel ore exports.

Nickel ore became the first product to be banned under the Jokowi administration. The ban has been effective since January 1, 2020.

In November 2022, Indonesia was declared defeated in a lawsuit by the European Union before the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO. However, Indonesia has formally filed an appeal against the WTO decision.

Jokowi pointed out that the ban on nickel exports was only aimed at achieving value addition through national downstream development. There is evidence that downstream state revenue in 2021 will exceed US$30 billion from US$1.1 billion in 2019.

Coal has been stopped

In early 2022, Jokowi released a startling policy. Suddenly, the export of coal from Indonesia, which is the world demand, was stopped.

The ban on coal exports that was put in place earlier this year was triggered due to the depletion of coal supplies from PT PLN (Persero). Indeed, many coal producers choose to export abroad rather than supply PLN as prices on the international market soar.

The shutdown of coal exports was carried out without warning, provoking strong protests from importers. Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, so the export ban is a headache for many countries.

At that time, the governments of Japan and South Korea (South Korea) were the two countries that openly protested and urged Indonesia to lift the coal export ban.

Japan is Indonesia’s third largest coal export destination, after China and India. This country also still depends on Indonesia for its coal-based energy sources.

Based on data from the 2020 Handbook of Energy and Economic Statistics of Indonesia, Indonesia exported 26.97 million tons to Japan in 2020. This amount was third after exports to China of 127.79 million. tonnes and India 97.51 million tonnes.

The coal export ban was finally lifted on February 1, 2022. This means that the coal export ban will only last for one month.

CPO export tower stopped

Cooking oil became a hot topic of conversation from January to March 2022. Not only did the price skyrocket, but the product suddenly disappeared from the market.

This condition makes housewives scream because the price of cooking oil is expensive and hard to come by. Long queues occur in several cities to get cheap cooking oil.

The price of cooking oil has skyrocketed alongside the soaring price of crude palm oil (Crude palm oil/CPO) in the international market. The government has actually tried various policies to reduce the price of cooking oil, including imposing a nutrient, which is Rs 14,000 per litre.

The cooking oil problem will not end until April 2022. President Jokowi has also taken drastic measures. The government has officially banned the export of CPO, red palm oil or red palm oil (RPO), palm oil mill effluent (POME), serta refined, bleached, deodorized (RBD) palm olein and used cooking oil from April 28, 2022.

This export ban is shocking for several reasons. First, the government had time to change the export ban policy within four days to confuse importers. Initially, CPO was not included in the products banned for export, but eventually it was banned.

Second, the export ban came as the world worried about vegetable oil supplies. The Russian-Ukrainian war that broke out in late February 2022 has depleted the supply of vegetable oil. The price also jumped sharply.

Russia and Ukraine are the main suppliers of sunflower oil. CPO is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world. At the same time, Indonesia’s contribution of coconut oil to world vegetable oil exports is estimated at 60%.

The size of Indonesia’s position in the global vegetable oil trade is what makes the coconut oil ban a big influence on global inflation.

India, as the largest consumer of Indonesian CPO, immediately protested against the CPO ban policy. Indeed, billions of people and industry in the country of Bollywood are highly dependent on CPO raw materials from Indonesia.

The World Food Organization (FAO) has even asked countries around the world not to ban food exports in order to maintain price stability. Indonesia finally reopened CPO exports on May 23, 2022.

The negative impact of the export ban is not only felt by importing countries, but also by Indonesia itself. Exports from Indonesia immediately fell. Indonesia’s export value in May 2022 reached $21.51 billion, down 21.29% from April 2022 exports.

After CPO, Jokowi repeatedly said that the government would ban the export of other products. The former mayor of Solo also kept his promise by announcing the ban on bauxite exports today, Wednesday (21/12/2022).

