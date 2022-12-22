Imran Khan will have to improve his strategyLNU News





There is an outpouring of dangerous and immoral voices in Pakistan today. Politics is influenced by gangsterism, monopolies and obscenity, but the leaking of these voices has made the environment immoral and uncivilized. News and pictures about the personal lives of politicians are published in Pakistani media. place Organizations have used underhanded tactics to control and intimidate politicians. It is sad that politicians resort to such vulgar factors to embarrass each other. When unethical documents about politicians are leaked, politicians try to find their own political interests instead of collecting unethical stocks. When Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif was a special establishment man, he participated in the protest against Ms. Benazir Bhutto. From throwing her unflattering photos out of an airplane to people like Sheikh Rashid harassing her in parliament, Nawaz Sharif is the founder of this cruel game. At that time, Ms. Shaheed tried to explain to Nawaz Sharif that he should refrain from this work and fear that his family would be treated like this.

Politicians in Pakistan constantly lie about the political role of organizations and agencies. They like these institutions when they are used against their political adversaries and as soon as their weapons are opened to them, they begin to recognize the constitutional limits of these institutions. These institutions have no permanent friends and enemies, they have short-term interests into which anyone can fall. During the Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, private video and audio series of politicians were regular and systematic. When the obscene video of Muslim League (N) leader Zubair Umar was leaked, everyone from leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf to his supporters laughed at the moment. The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shehbaz Gul, crossed all the lines of shame to humiliate Zubair Umar. Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had informed in advance of Maryam Nawaz’s voice leak that her voice would come. Imran Khan once took credit for leaking Maryam Nawaz’s voice and mocking her in a public meeting. At that time, everything was on one page and the entire Tehreek-e-Insaaf, including Imran Khan, was of the opinion that their institutional support and benevolence would remain the same. But what will happen to the action?

In recent days, the institutions are the same, the method of events is the same, but this time the target is Imran Khan, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf and a pioneer of affordable change in Pakistan. Currently, the leaking of his voice is ongoing. How did Imran Khan reach such a level that those who erected him as a supporter of the state of Medina today are deceived into making him a marketable and lazy man? According to Nasir Kazmi: Why did the stone fall on my head today? I used to make you my God

One should not set too high a standard for others. When people set high standards of honesty and truthfulness to others, they will ultimately hold those standards accountable. Especially when you are a political leader, you should not use religious ideas as a political method. Imran Khan started a dangerous series of “Amar-e-Maruf” and “Jihad”. His personality has become a standard among his opponents and political supporters. It is a terrible act. Now that her character is coming out after her escape, it’s still a militant attitude. If he had been a political leader, he would be less afraid today.

Another mistake made by Imran Khan is that he has the personality to fight the establishment. By constantly criticizing General Bajwa and making reprehensible speeches, he forced the opposition to take revenge on him. The political leaders they try to be should have political ideas and national issues and not resort to personal attacks. When you humiliate someone that much, they will fight back. Imran Khan must revise his policies to avoid further leaks and embarrassment against him.

