Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi welcomes Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Bogor Palace





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hosted a state visit by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyn Xun Phc on Thursday (22/12/2022) morning at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. Vietnamese President Nguyn Xun Phc and his entourage arrived in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bogor around 10:00 a.m. WIB accompanied by horsemen, troops in traditional clothes and walk Orchestra of the Presidential Guard (Paspampres). Arriving at the forecourt of the Palace, President Nguyn Xun Phc was immediately welcomed by President Jokowi. The procession then continued with a state ceremony with the singing of the Vietnamese national anthem Tin Qun Ca and the Indonesian national anthem Indonesia Raya accompanied by cannon fire 21 times. In addition, the two leaders conducted an inspection of the ranks of honor. Then, the two leaders introduced the delegations from each country. From Indonesia, among others, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartanto, Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Kadir Jailani, and l Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi. Meanwhile, delegates from the Philippines included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Defence, Deputy Minister of Public Security, Deputy Minister of Commerce, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia. After that, the two heads of state accompanied by their wives headed to the Lotus room to do a group photo shoot and sign the guestbook. After talking for a while on the veranda of the presidential palace in Bogor, the two leaders planted trees together in the backyard of the palace. The tree planted is the Merawan tree, which has strong wood characteristics and is threatened with extinction due to many species. The next series of activities was a one-on-one meeting followed by a bilateral meeting between the two countries and a joint press release by the two leaders.(JW/UN)

