Najam Sethi is set to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB head

CHANGE OF GUARD

Ramiz Raja was appointed Chairman of the PCB by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2021. © Getty

The decision to oust Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was officially initiated by Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan who is also the board’s patron. A new 14-member board led by Najam Sethi and including former Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir will now be submitted to the Pakistan cabinet for approval, ending days of speculation over the future of the current board. .

Raja’s position had been on shaky ground since Imran Khan was removed as Prime Minister in April this year. Raja, 60, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the 36th Chairman of the Board in September 2021, with the 1992 World Cup-winning captain appointing his former team-mate to the Board of Governors (BoG) of the PCBs. During Raja’s tenure, Pakistan made the semi-finals and finals of successive T20 World Cups, played in the Asian Cup final and welcomed Australia and England to their shores, signaling the full-fledged return of home international cricket.

Pending a legal verification of the change, Raja will be replaced by Sethi, who served in several positions at the head of the PCB between 2003 and 2018. He was also the first president of the Pakistan Super League and oversaw the design of the league in 2016. His committee will now have a four-month period in which to restore the PCB constitution to its 2014 version.

One of the main reasons for the constitutional overhaul is to have departmental teams like WAPDA, PIA and SNGPL back in the country’s top class circuit. In the version of the constitution ratified by Imran Khan in 2019, the PCB opted to remove departments historically associated with gambling in the country in order to streamline the structure of cricket into six regional parts – North, Sind, Central Punjab, Balochistan, South of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – mirroring that of Australia.

While the original decision to abolish the historic structure of National Cricket had its merits, the PCB was also criticized for the move as it rendered several cricketers employed by these departments jobless in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s position as captain of the senior men’s team is unlikely to be affected by the management restructuring, although rumors of a change have grown since the 3-0 laundering. of the team by England in the test series which has just been completed. Historically in Pakistani cricket, a change in the administration of the PCB was followed by new leaders in the team, but Azam was appointed to lead the team in the next New Zealand series and is expected to continue in the new year.

